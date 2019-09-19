Perspecta Labs to Provide Modular Radio Frequency Communications Solution to the U.S. Army

CHANTILLY, Va., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP), announced today that its innovative applied research arm, Perspecta Labs, was awarded a prime award from the Consortium Management Group, Inc. (CMG), on behalf of the Consortium for Command, Control and Communications in Cyberspace (C5) for work on a modular radio frequency (RF) communications solution for the United States Army. The award, which represents new work for the company, has a total value of $2.9 million and work will be performed over a 12-month period of performance.

The objective of the program is to provide an efficient, agile and modular RF communications capability to the warfighter to enable successful mission execution in congested and contested environments. On the program, Perspecta Labs will develop, deliver, integrate and demonstrate an automated Primary, Alternate, Contingency and Emergency (PACE) communications solution. Specifically, the Perspecta Labs solution will use automation and intelligence to optimally route data among available RF and networking technologies and provide continuity of operations under rapidly changing environments and threats.

"Perspecta Labs will leverage its extensive expertise in tactical networking, RF communications and machine learning to design, implement and test this intelligent communications solution for the warfighter," said Petros Mouchtaris, Ph.D., president of Perspecta Labs. "We are excited to combine our breadth of capability to create a solution that meets tactical requirements for enhanced network awareness and improved communications resilience and efficiency, while also lowering operational burden for the warfighter."

Perspecta Labs' automated PACE solution will feature an intelligent decision engine to select from and switch to diverse transport mechanisms, as well as a data model to collect and process critical information to inform the decision engine. The solution will also use automated initialization processes, eliminating the need for time-consuming manual configuration.

About Perspecta Inc.

At Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP), we question, we seek and we solve. Perspecta brings a diverse set of capabilities to our U.S. government customers in defense, intelligence, civilian, health care and state and local markets. Our 270+ issued, licensed and pending patents are more than just pieces of paper, they tell the story of our innovation. With offerings in mission services, digital transformation and enterprise operations, our team of 14,000 engineers, analysts, investigators and architects work tirelessly to not only execute the mission, but build and support the backbone that enables it. Perspecta was formed to take on big challenges. We are an engine for growth and success and we enable our customers to build a better nation. For more information about Perspecta, visit perspecta.com.

