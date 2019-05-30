Perspecta Named Deal Team of the Year at the 2019 Corporate Growth Awards

CHANTILLY, Va., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP) announced today that it was presented with the 2019 Corporate Growth Award for Deal Team of the Year in the public/private company category by ACG National Capital. The award was presented on May 14, 2019.

The Corporate Growth Awards are presented to the individuals and companies that are selected for their accomplishments in crafting and executing on successful growth strategies and deals. Perspecta was chosen ahead of more than 100 recent transformational transactions and deals executed in the greater Washington D.C. area by the 2019 Corporate Growth Awards Committee.

"I am honored to accept this award on behalf of a stellar team of dealmakers who had the foresight to recognize the value and differentiation that Perspecta would create in the government contracting marketplace," said Mac Curtis, president and chief executive officer of Perspecta. "The focused effort on the part of the deal team that went into making Perspecta a reality will deliver lasting value to customers, employees and shareholders on all sides of the transaction."

On May 31, 2018, Perspecta Inc. became an independent company formed by the spin-off of the DXC Technology Company U.S. Public Sector business, and the merger with Vencore Holding Corporation (Vencore) and KGS Holding Corporation (KeyPoint). On June 1, 2018, Perspecta began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "PRSP." The deal team that created Perspecta was comprised of executive leaders from DXC Technology Company and Veritas Capital.

Both Vencore and KeyPoint were owned by affiliates of Veritas Capital, a leading private equity firm recognized for its in-depth knowledge and understanding of government and technology-enabled end markets.

As the world's leading independent, end-to-end IT services company, DXC Technology leads digital transformations for clients by modernizing and integrating their mainstream IT and by deploying digital solutions at scale to produce better business outcomes. The company's technology independence, global talent, and extensive partner network enable 6,000 private and public-sector clients in 70 countries to thrive on change.

Overall, the deal created more focused, profitable companies with enhanced growth potential at both Perspecta and DXC.

