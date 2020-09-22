Perspecta partners with NextgenID to pioneer remote identity verification solution

CHANTILLY, Va., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP), a leading U.S. government services provider, announced today that it has entered into a collaboration agreement with NextgenID to develop an identity proofing solution to remotely assess and verify the identity of individuals who apply for credentials to gain physical and network access to government facilities.

A catalyst for the solution's development was the updated SP800-63A standard from the National Institute of Standards and Technology, which allows the use of remote identity proofing for federal agencies. Perspecta's solution combines its architecture, integration and operations expertise with NextgenID's hardware and identity software. Using a kiosk, applicants scan their documents, have fingerprints taken and get photographed. A remote verification officer conducts the entire process and guides users via live audio and video to validate all required information.

"The traditional, in-person proofing process for validating identity, accepting documents, verifying their authenticity and issuing credentials is time-consuming both for the government and applicants," said Jeff Bohling, senior vice president and general manager of Perspecta's defense group. "Our partnership with NextgenID will provide our federal customers with an innovative, yet fully compliant approach to identity management that maintains security while simplifying the process."

For federal agencies such as the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD), kiosks can be placed in multiple sites to offer a modernized and convenient way to issue common access cards and U.S. ID cards for active and retired military members, federal employees, government contractors and DOD family members.

"The coronavirus pandemic, and heightened risk of in-person interactions, has revealed a new urgency around the need for supervised remote identity proofing," said Mohab Murrar, CEO of NextgenID. "Through our partnership with Perspecta, we have expedited the development of our federal solution that allows the critical process for credential verification and issuance to continue safely."

About Perspecta Inc.

At Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP), we question, we seek and we solve. Perspecta brings a diverse set of capabilities to our U.S. government customers in defense, intelligence, civilian, health care and state and local markets. Our 280+ issued, licensed and pending patents are more than just pieces of paper, they tell the story of our innovation. With offerings in mission services, digital transformation and enterprise operations, our team of nearly 14,000 engineers, analysts, investigators and architects work tirelessly to not only execute the mission, but build and support the backbone that enables it. Perspecta was formed to take on big challenges. We are an engine for growth and success and we enable our customers to build a better nation. For more information about Perspecta, visit perspecta.com.

About NextgenID

NextgenID is a technology innovator, focusing on providing end-to-end trusted identity solutions to government and commercial sectors. NextgenID has been able to create transformational identity technologies and build disruptive solutions that take advantage of its 9 issued patents. NextgenID technologies deliver a modernized identity experience from both the user and provider perspectives. From the breath of its transformational technologies, NextgenID was able to create trusted identity solutions customized per industry. NextgenID solutions are highly tailored, integrated into the highest security guidelines, addressing high assurance identity operations at all levels.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Perspecta and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Perspecta undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Perspecta believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements.

