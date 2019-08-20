Perspecta Receives $303 Million Award from U.S. Navy to Support Cyberspace Operations

CHANTILLY, Va., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP), a leading U.S. government services provider, announced today that it was awarded a position on a multiple-award, cyberspace science, research, engineering and technology integration program from the U.S. Navy's Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific (NIWC Pacific). The follow-on contract has a three-year base valued at $303 million, with two, two-year options and a maximum ceiling value of $740 million, if all options are exercised.

The scope of this program will include efforts to examine the architecture, engineering, functionality, interface and interoperability of Navy cyberspace operations systems, services and capabilities. Specifically, Perspecta will provide operational exercise design and construction, operations and requirements analysis, concept formulation and development, feasibility demonstrations and operational and technical support services.

"When you combine decades of experience on Navy programs and systems with a deep rooted heritage of advanced engineering capabilities and add an unmatched portfolio of innovative cyber solutions, you get Perspecta," said Jeff Bohling, senior vice president and general manager of the defense business group at Perspecta. "We are honored to be selected to this program, and are excited to extend our longstanding support of NIWC Pacific and broaden the capabilities we bring the fleet."

Additional efforts will include requirements verification and validation, engineering analysis, technical documentation, software and hardware design and implementation. All work will be performed in San Diego, CA.

At Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP), we question, we seek and we solve. Perspecta brings a diverse set of capabilities to our U.S. government customers in defense, intelligence, civilian, health care and state and local markets. Our 270+ issued, licensed and pending patents are more than just pieces of paper, they tell the story of our innovation. With offerings in mission services, digital transformation and enterprise operations, our team of 14,000 engineers, analysts, investigators and architects work tirelessly to not only execute the mission, but build and support the backbone that enables it. Perspecta was formed to take on big challenges. We are an engine for growth and success and we enable our customers to build a better nation. For more information about Perspecta, visit perspecta.com.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Perspecta and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Perspecta undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Perspecta believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements.

