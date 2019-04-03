Perspecta Receives $4.8 Million Contract Option for DARPA Information Security Program

CHANTILLY, Va., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP) announced today that its innovative research arm, Perspecta Labs, has received a $4.8 million contract modification for Phase 2 of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency's (DARPA) Secure Handhelds on Assured Resilient networks at the tactical Edge (SHARE) program.

Under Phase 2 of the SHARE program, Perspecta Labs will be advancing its VeriNet, Verifiably Secure NDN (Named Data Networking)-based Coalition Networks, technology which enables secure information sharing between the U.S. and its coalition partners. VeriNet allows for the dissemination of information securely and at multiple levels of security and features rapid deployment capabilities, easy implementation of customized requirements for information sharing and an intuitive user interface at the tactical edge using commercial handheld devices.

"Supporting secure information sharing through safe and affordable tools can deliver a significant advantage to the U.S. and coalition warfighters," said Petros Mouchtaris, Ph.D., president of Perspecta Labs. "We look forward to continuing to support DARPA in the development, implementation and testing of the innovative techniques needed to meet this mission challenge."

Perspecta Labs' VeriNet solution leverages secure tactical edge networking technologies based on NDN, a novel technique that provides data-oriented security and high resilience to loss which is critical in challenging tactical environments. Additionally, VeriNet's configuration management tool automatically maps high-level security requirements into detailed platform-specific rule sets with guaranteed correctness and consistency.

At Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP), we question, we seek and we solve. Perspecta brings a diverse set of capabilities to our U.S. government customers in defense, intelligence, civilian, health care and state and local markets. Our 260+ issued, licensed and pending patents are more than just pieces of paper, they tell the story of our innovation. With offerings in mission services, digital transformation and enterprise operations, our team of 14,000 engineers, analysts, investigators and architects work tirelessly to not only execute the mission, but build and support the backbone that enables it.

