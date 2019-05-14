Perspecta Receives Department of Defense Nunn-Perry Award

CHANTILLY, Va., May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP), a leading U.S. government services provider, announced today that it has received the 2018 Department of Defense (DoD) Nunn-Perry Award for excellent performance in the department's Mentor-Protégé Program. The award will be presented during the DoD Mentor-Protégé Training Week Workshop in September.

The award will be presented to Perspecta and CSCI Consulting (CSCI), an economically disadvantaged woman-owned small business. Perspecta and CSCI have been working together since 2005 in support of the U.S. public sector. Through the mentor-protégé agreement, Perspecta has assisted CSCI in further developing its corporate infrastructure and employee development. Specifically, support has been provided in such areas as establishing a Defense Contracting Audit Agency compliant accounting system, Capability Maturing Model Integration – Maturity Level 3 Achievement, training and certifications and marketing and branding, further enabling them to better serve the warfighter. CSCI has not only been able to implement the infrastructure required to support its growth but has also increased its revenue by 41 percent.

"In our first year as Perspecta, we have been dedicated to building strong, fast and next-level teams to better serve our customers," said Mac Curtis, president and CEO of Perspecta. "Partnerships like the one we have with CSCI have allowed us to provide our customers with the innovation and agility they need to meet mission success. We are incredibly proud of this achievement and look forward to a long future working together with CSCI."

The Nunn-Perry Award, named in honor of former Sen. Sam Nunn and former Secretary of Defense William Perry, recognizes outstanding teams in the DoD Mentor-Protégé program. This year, ten teams out of twenty-one were selected for the award. Perspecta's legacy companies have received the Nunn-Perry seven-times, most recently in 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017.

Perspecta's participation in the Mentor-Protégé Program is managed as part of the company's small business program, which was created as a continued commitment to the development and advocacy of small businesses. The company provides development assistance, strategic partnerships and competitive positioning assistance to small business in various classifications. To learn more visit perspecta.com/about-us/small-business-program.

