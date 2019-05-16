Perspecta recognized as Microsoft Gold Partner for Cloud Migration

CHANTILLY, Va., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP), a leading U.S. government services provider, announced today that it has been recognized as a Microsoft Gold Partner and a Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider (CSP). The Microsoft gold competency represents the highest level of expertise with Microsoft solutions and further validates Perspecta's place as a leading CSP for the U.S. public sector.

"It is through strong, long-standing commercial relationships like this one, that we are able to provide the very best in cloud and productivity to our U.S. government customers," said Mac Curtis, president and chief executive officer, Perspecta. "With Microsoft's suite of advanced products and Perspecta's bold approach to cloud migration, we are able to provide an unmatched, innovative combined cloud offering to our customers."

"By achieving a Gold competency, partners have demonstrated the highest, most consistent capability and commitment to the latest Microsoft technology," said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner (OCP) at Microsoft Corp. "These partners have a deep expertise that puts them in the top of our partner ecosystem, and their proficiency will help customers drive innovative solutions."

With this agreement in place, Perspecta will manage and deliver enhanced office, cloud and collaboration services to the U.S. government, built on solutions such as Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Office 365 and Microsoft Dynamics.

About Perspecta Inc.

At Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP), we question, we seek and we solve. Perspecta brings a diverse set of capabilities to our U.S. government customers in defense, intelligence, civilian, health care and state and local markets. Our 260+ issued, licensed and pending patents are more than just pieces of paper, they tell the story of our innovation. With offerings in mission services, digital transformation and enterprise operations, our team of 14,000 engineers, analysts, investigators and architects work tirelessly to not only execute the mission, but build and support the backbone that enables it. Perspecta was formed to take on big challenges. We are an engine for growth and success and we enable our customers to build a better nation. For more information about Perspecta, visit perspecta.com.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Perspecta and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Perspecta undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Perspecta believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Perspecta Inc.

Related Links

http://perspecta.com

