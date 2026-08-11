Perspecta Recognized with 2026 Great Benefits Award from Mployer

LANGHORNE, Pa., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta, a leading provider of intelligent provider data management solutions, today announced it has been recognized with the 2026 Great Benefits Award from Mployer, the industry standard for employee benefit plan ratings. The award recognizes employers that provide comprehensive, high-quality benefits that support the health, financial well-being, and long-term success of their employees.

The Great Benefits Award is based on an independent, data-driven evaluation of employee benefit offerings across four core categories: medical coverage, ancillary benefits (including dental, vision, life, and disability), paid time off and leave, and retirement benefits. Mployer benchmarks employer-sponsored plans against organizations of similar size, industry, and region, recognizing only those that meet or exceed market standards for benefit quality and value.

Perspecta earns national recognition for providing high-quality benefits that support our employees. Post this

"At Perspecta, we believe our people are our greatest strength," said Lisa Brooks, Senior Vice President at Perspecta. "Providing meaningful, competitive benefits is one of the many ways we invest in our team and support them both professionally and personally. We're honored to receive this recognition from Mployer, which reflects our ongoing commitment to creating a workplace where employees can thrive."

As Perspecta continues to grow and innovate within the healthcare technology industry, the company remains focused on building a culture that attracts, develops, and retains exceptional talent. Investing in employees through comprehensive benefits, professional development opportunities, and a collaborative workplace helps ensure Perspecta can continue delivering innovative solutions and exceptional service to its customers.

About Perspecta

Perspecta is reimagining provider data management. Through deep domain expertise and a commitment to innovation, we deliver intelligent solutions that improve efficiency, enhance experiences, and power better decision-making. Trusted by health plans, workers' compensation, and provider organizations, our 95%+ data accuracy helps navigate complexity and optimize care. At Perspecta, we turn precision data into powerful perspectives and proven success. To learn more, visit www.goperspecta.com and follow Perspecta on LinkedIn.

About Mployer

Mployer is the nation's leader in employee benefit benchmarking, evaluating plans covering over 10M Americans over the most recent few years. Mployer's mission is to empower employers, employees and benefit consultants to easily assess, rate and communicate the value of employee benefits. Firms that choose to invest strategically in their people through benefits show better recruitment outcomes, improved retention, and enhanced employee engagement. Learn more at www.MployerAdvisor.com.

Media Contact

Linda Thurman

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SOURCE Perspecta