Perspecta Wins "Healthcare Insurance Innovation Award" in 2026 MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program

10th Annual Awards Program Recognizes Leading Digital Health and Medical Technology Innovators Worldwide

LANGHORNE, Penn., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta, a leading provider of enterprise provider data management solutions, today announced it has been named winner of the "Healthcare Insurance Innovation Award" in the 10th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MedTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the most innovative companies, technologies and products in the global digital health and medical technology market.

This award recognizes Perspecta's role in redefining healthcare insurance innovation by transforming how health plans manage, govern, and leverage provider data. In an industry where accuracy directly impacts reimbursement, compliance, network adequacy, and member experience, Perspecta provides insurers with a trusted data platform to operate efficiently and competitively.

Perspecta provides insurers with a trusted data platform to operate efficiently and competitively. Post this

Industry-Leading Scale and Data Accuracy

For two decades, Perspecta has focused exclusively on solving provider data complexity at scale. Today, thousands of organizations rely on its platform to support provider directories, claims operations, network strategy, and care navigation. Perspecta delivers 95%+ data accuracy through integrations with thousands of data sources and a continuously updated dataset of more than 630 million provider records, creating one of the industry's most comprehensive and dynamic provider data ecosystems.

The platform and dataset operate together as a unified intelligence layer for healthcare insurance organizations. Purpose-built for complexity, Perspecta spans foundational provider directory management through advanced network optimization transforming a continuously refreshed data ecosystem into actionable insight and enterprise-wide execution.

Unlike point solutions, Perspecta unifies fragmented provider data into a single source of truth, enabling insurers to operationalize accurate data across their ecosystem. The platform continuously ingests and standardizes information in near real time, helping organizations reduce manual effort while supporting compliance with CMS requirements, the No Surprises Act, and state regulations.

"Winning the Healthcare Insurance Innovation Award from MedTech Breakthrough validates the impact of our platform and our focus on solving the industry's most persistent data challenge," said April Stiles, CEO of Perspecta. "By delivering trusted, intelligent provider data, we help insurers reduce friction, improve outcomes, and make faster, more confident decisions across their organizations."

About the Award

Now celebrating its 10th anniversary, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program recognizes the most innovative companies and technologies across the global digital health and medical technology markets. This year's program received thousands of nominations from organizations across more than 20 countries.

"Perspecta is redefining healthcare insurance by transforming how health plans manage, govern, and use provider data. In an industry where accuracy drives reimbursement, compliance, network adequacy, and member satisfaction, unreliable provider data can easily upend the operational foundation of every insurance workflow," said Steve Johansson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "Perspecta provides the most comprehensive, precise, and up-to-date provider data available. By automating manual processes, harmonizing fragmented datasets, and centralizing provider information, Perspecta enables insurers to redirect internal resources toward strategic priorities like improving quality scores and enhancing care access."

About Perspecta

Perspecta is reimagining provider data management. Through deep domain expertise and a commitment to innovation, we deliver intelligent solutions that improve efficiency, enhance experiences, and power better decision-making. Trusted by health plans, workers' compensation, and provider organizations, our 95%+ data accuracy helps navigate complexity and optimize care. At Perspecta, we turn precision data into powerful perspectives and proven success. To learn more about Perspecta, visit goperspecta.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Media Contact: Linda Thurman, [email protected]

SOURCE Perspecta