Perspecta to Sponsor WCI 2026 Welcome Reception, Reinforcing Commitment to the Workers' Comp Industry

Reinforcing Commitment to the Workers' Compensation Industry

LANGHORNE, Pa., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta, the trusted leader in provider data management and provider search solutions that help workers' compensation organizations connect injured workers with the right care faster, is pleased to announce its sponsorship of the WCI 2026 Welcome Reception and its participation in the 80th Annual Workers' Compensation Institute (WCI) Conference, taking place August 23–26, 2026, at the Orlando World Center Marriott.

Celebrating its 80th anniversary, WCI 2026 will bring together thousands of workers' compensation professionals, healthcare leaders, and industry innovators for four days of education, collaboration, and networking under this year's theme, "WCI Goes Glam: Bold Ideas & Big Impact."

We're proud to support this year's conference and advance better care through trusted provider data. Post this

As the sponsor of Sunday's Welcome Reception, Perspecta is proud to help kick off one of the workers' compensation industry's premier annual events. The reception provides an opportunity for attendees from across the country to reconnect, build new relationships, and exchange ideas before four days of educational sessions and networking.

The Perspecta team will be on-site to connect with industry leaders, share insights, and demonstrate how its solutions help organizations reduce claims duration, contain costs, and improve outcomes for injured workers.

Schedule a meeting with:

April Stiles, Chief Executive Officer

Jessica McCarthy, Senior Vice President of Sales

Erin Finn, Vice President of Sales

Marc Shelgren, Senior Director of Sales

"WCI continues to be one of the most important events in our industry because it brings together so many organizations that are working toward the same goal—helping injured workers receive the right care at the right time," said April Stiles, Chief Executive Officer of Perspecta. "We're proud to support this year's conference and look forward to connecting with customers, partners, and industry leaders to share ideas, strengthen relationships, and discuss how trusted provider data can improve the entire care journey."

Why Workers' Comp Leaders Trust Perspecta

Perspecta is reimagining provider data management. Trusted by more than 80% of the workers' compensation market, including the nation's top 10 carriers and TPAs, Perspecta supports nearly 51 million users annually and a database of over 630 million provider records while maintaining a data accuracy rate exceeding 95%.

About Perspecta

Perspecta is reimagining provider data management. Through deep domain expertise and a commitment to innovation, we deliver intelligent solutions that improve efficiency, enhance experiences, and power better decision-making. Trusted by health plans, workers' compensation, and provider organizations, our 95%+ data accuracy helps navigate complexity and optimize care. At Perspecta, we turn precision data into powerful perspectives and proven success. To learn more, visit www.goperspecta.com and follow Perspecta on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Linda Thurman

[email protected]

SOURCE Perspecta