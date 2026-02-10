Perspecta Reports Strong 2025 Performance & Accelerating SaaS Momentum

LANGHORNE, Pa., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta, a leading provider of healthcare navigation and provider data management solutions, today reported strong financial and operational performance in 2025, driven by continued expansion of its SaaS platforms, disciplined execution against its product roadmap, and sustained demand from enterprise clients.

Throughout 2025, Perspecta invested in data quality, automation, and platform scalability, enabling predictable recurring revenue growth, expanded client relationships, and improved operational leverage. The company continued to grow its Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) base while increasing Annual Contract Value (ACV), reflecting deeper platform adoption and broader solution deployment across its customer base.

Perspecta's SaaS momentum, driven by recurring revenue growth and platform usage, defined a breakout year in 2025.

2025 Performance Highlights:

Strong bookings growth, reflecting robust new customer acquisitions and expansion demand

Continued ARR growth, supporting long-term revenue visibility and predictability

ACV growth, driven by increased enterprise adoption and multi-year agreements

High-client retention, underscoring platform stickiness and strong customer confidence

"2025 was a defining year for Perspecta as we scaled our SaaS platforms, strengthened our recurring revenue base, and delivered consistent value to our clients," said Mark Mozley, Chief Revenue Officer of Perspecta. "Our performance reflects strong market demand for trusted healthcare data solutions and positions us well for continued growth, margin expansion, and long-term value creation in 2026 and beyond."

Perspecta enters 2026 with strong momentum, a growing base of recurring revenue, and a clear roadmap focused on innovation, scalability, and sustained growth. This strong start builds on increasing adoption across group health and workers' compensation markets, deeper customer partnerships, and sustained profitability. Looking ahead, Perspecta remains focused on continued investment in its platform, people, and processes to support responsible growth while delivering high-quality, compliant outcomes for customers.

About Perspecta

Perspecta is reimagining provider data management. Through deep domain expertise and a commitment to innovation, we deliver intelligent solutions that improve efficiency, enhance experiences, and power better decision-making. Trusted by health plans, workers' compensation, and provider organizations, our 95%+ data accuracy helps navigate complexity and optimize care. At Perspecta, we turn precision data into powerful perspectives and proven success. To learn more about Perspecta, visit goperspecta.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

