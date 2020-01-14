Perspecta schedules third quarter fiscal year 2020 earnings release and conference call

CHANTILLY, Va., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP), a leading U.S. government services provider, announced today it will issue its third quarter fiscal year 2020 earnings press release after close of market on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Members of Perspecta's executive team will discuss the results in a conference call beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Conference call information

Analysts and institutional investors may participate in the conference call by dialing 888-348-3873 (Canadian 855-669-9657; international 412-902-4234) and asking for the Perspecta Inc. or PRSP call. All other participants can join the conference webcast from the investor relations section of the Perspecta website. A replay of the conference call will be available on the company website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call.

About Perspecta Inc.

At Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP), we question, we seek and we solve. Perspecta brings a diverse set of capabilities to our U.S. government customers in defense, intelligence, civilian, health care and state and local markets. Our 270+ issued, licensed and pending patents are more than just pieces of paper, they tell the story of our innovation. With offerings in mission services, digital transformation and enterprise operations, our team of 14,000 engineers, analysts, investigators and architects work tirelessly to not only execute the mission, but build and support the backbone that enables it. Perspecta was formed to take on big challenges. We are an engine for growth and success and we enable our customers to build a better nation. For more information about Perspecta, visit perspecta.com.

