Perspecta to Break Ground on a New Landmark Facility in Boise, Idaho Region

CHANTILLY, Va., Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP), a leading U.S. government services provider, announced today that it will break ground in a ceremony this morning on a new Class A facility in Meridian, Idaho. The new location is a highly-sought destination for technology firms and innovative talent in the metro Boise region.

Rendering of future Perspecta building at Ten Mile Crossing in Meridian, Idaho. © 2019 BVA Development, LLC and Babcock Design Group. Ball Ventures Ahlquist (BVA) logo

The construction project represents approximately $5 million in capital investment by Perspecta and will support more than 500 employees. The new space allows Perspecta to grow a nearly 20-year presence in the Boise area, supporting multiple federal, state and local U.S. government customers, including the U.S. Navy.

Perspecta recently decided to expand its local workforce in the Boise region, which consists of engineers, analysts, business operations experts, software developers and technical support staff.

"Perspecta is excited to break ground on a new facility in one of the fastest growing metropolitan regions in the country," said Mac Curtis, president and CEO of Perspecta. "The talented and innovative workforce in the Boise area has long supported multiple federal, state and local programs for our company, including operation of the Navy Marine Corps Intranet (NMCI) under the Next Generation Enterprise Network (NGEN) contract. At Perspecta, we know what it takes to transform the way government agencies serve citizens, and we are excited to expand our local high-tech team in support of this critical objective."

The new "LaSalle" building, being constructed by Ball Ventures Ahlquist (BVA) will be a five-story, 127,000-square-foot office building at Ten Mile Crossing, a 75-acre complex on the northeast corner of Ten Mile Road and Interstate 84. Perspecta will serve as the premier tenant and occupy 65,000 square feet of the building.

The ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m. this morning at Ten Mile Crossing, 2775 West Navigator Drive in Meridian. Speaking on behalf of Perspecta at the groundbreaking ceremony will be Lorraine Corcoran, vice president, corporate and marketing communications, and Nate Paier, vice president and deputy program director for NGEN.

About Perspecta Inc.

At Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP), we question, we seek and we solve. Perspecta brings a diverse set of capabilities to our U.S. government customers in defense, intelligence, civilian, health care and state and local markets. Our 270+ issued, licensed and pending patents are more than just pieces of paper, they tell the story of our innovation. With offerings in mission services, digital transformation and enterprise operations, our team of 14,000 engineers, analysts, investigators and architects work tirelessly to not only execute the mission, but build and support the backbone that enables it. Perspecta was formed to take on big challenges. We are an engine for growth and success and we enable our customers to build a better nation. For more information about Perspecta, visit perspecta.com.

About Ball Ventures Ahlquist

Ball Ventures Ahlquist (BVA) is a commercial development and strategic capital investment company that delivers excellence and value to tenants, investors and partners. BVA seeks to "Inspire Excellence" with all of their projects and their involvement with others.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Perspecta and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Perspecta undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Perspecta believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements.

