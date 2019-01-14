Perspecta to Provide Application Services to the California Secretary of State

CHANTILLY, Va., Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP), a leading U.S. government services provider, announced today that it has been awarded the CAL-ACCESS Replacement System contract from the California Secretary of State. This 19-month contract represents new work for the company and has a total ceiling value of $12.6 million.

The California Automated Lobby and Campaign Contribution and Expenditure Search System (CAL-ACCESS) provides public access to financial information supplied by state candidates, donors, lobbyists and others.

Under the contract, Perspecta will partner with PCC Technology Inc. (PCC) to design, develop and implement a modern system to replace the existing CAL-ACCESS system. The new system will allow campaign and lobbying entities to meet filing requirements more efficiently, improve data quality, expand public access to data and allow for system modifications and improvements to respond to statutory and regulatory changes.

"At Perspecta, it is our purpose to improve the lives of our nation's citizens," said Mac Curtis, president and CEO of Perspecta. "We are honored to perform the critically important work of improving the quality of public access to information for California's citizens while expanding our services in the state of California."

This work will support the Political Reform Division of the California Secretary of State in administering many of the provisions of the Political Reform Act of 1974, which primarily serves to guarantee full, prompt, and accurate public disclosure of campaign and lobbying activity. Perspecta will be working in close partnership with PCC, who will provide the core software solution that will be tailored to meet the Political Reform Division's needs.

"PCC is ready to use its market leading Ethics suite of products to meet the specific needs of California's Secretary of State. Our software will ensure this important project is a complete success," said Dan Cox, CEO of PCC.

About Perspecta Inc.

At Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP), we question, we seek and we solve. Perspecta brings a diverse set of capabilities to our U.S. government customers in defense, intelligence, civilian, health care and state and local markets. Our 260+ issued, licensed and pending patents are more than just pieces of paper, they tell the story of our innovation. With offerings in mission services, digital transformation and enterprise operations, our team of 14,000 engineers, analysts, investigators and architects work tirelessly to not only execute the mission, but build and support the backbone that enables it. Perspecta was formed to take on big challenges. We are an engine for growth and success and we enable our customers to build a better nation. For more information about Perspecta, visit perspecta.com.

About PCC Technology Inc.

PCC, founded in 1995 and acquired by GCR Inc. (GCR) in 2016, is a leading provider of software to the state and local government market, and the premier provider of solutions for Secretaries of State across the country. PCC develops and implements the highest quality software solutions to support corporate registration, voter registration, election administration, ethics and disclosure, and land management. For more information about PCC, visit pcctechnologyinc.com.

