Perspecta to Provide Cyber Electronic Warfare Support on $982 Million United States Army Program

CHANTILLY, Va., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP), a leading U.S. government services provider, announced today that it has been selected to provide cyber electronic warfare support to the U.S. Army Program Executive Office for Intelligence, Electronic Warfare, and Sensors (PEO IEW&S) on the R4 program. R4 is a 10-year, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity, multiple-award contract with a maximum ceiling value of $982 million.

Under the program, Perspecta will develop and deploy a comprehensive suite of non-kinetic cyber electronic warfare capabilities in support of the Army's cyber-electromagnetic activities (CEMA) mission. Additionally, the company will integrate deep signals intelligence (SIGINT), wireless, and big data expertise into the services and solutions it plans to deliver to the Army.

"It is no question that in order for our Armed Forces to maintain their dominance, they need to ensure they are providing the strongest, most advanced cyber capabilities to its warfighters," said Mac Curtis, president and chief executive officer, Perspecta. "As a leader in cyberspace operations and innovative cyber research and development, we look forward to working closely with our Army customer to strengthen their position in the cyber battlespace."

CEMA is a critical component of the Army's multi-domain warfare strategy. Perspecta will leverage its unique combination of developmental, operational and research capabilities, along with its team of innovative partner companies, to deliver solutions that will enable the Army to dominate the modern battlefield.

Perspecta currently holds prime positions on cyberspace operations support programs at both the U.S. Army Cyber Command and USCYBERCOM and is one of the leading cyber research and development partners supporting the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency. The R4 program adds to Perspecta's leading position supporting Department of Defense cyberspace operations.

About Perspecta Inc.

At Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP), we question, we seek and we solve. Perspecta brings a diverse set of capabilities to our U.S. government customers in defense, intelligence, civilian, health care and state and local markets. Our 260+ issued, licensed and pending patents are more than just pieces of paper, they tell the story of our innovation. With offerings in mission services, digital transformation and enterprise operations, our team of 14,000 engineers, analysts, investigators and architects work tirelessly to not only execute the mission, but build and support the backbone that enables it. Perspecta was formed to take on big challenges. We are an engine for growth and success and we enable our customers to build a better nation. For more information about Perspecta, visit perspecta.com.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Perspecta and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Perspecta undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Perspecta believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Perspecta Inc.

Related Links

http://perspecta.com

