Perspecta to Ring Opening Bell® at the New York Stock Exchange on June 11

CHANTILLY, Va., June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP), a leading U.S. government services provider, announced that its president and chief executive officer (CEO), Mac Curtis along with Mike Lawrie, chairman of the Perspecta board of directors, and Ramzi Musallam, director on the Perspecta board, will ring the Opening Bell® today to celebrate Perspecta's listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) with members of the Perspecta management team.

Lawrie is also the chairman, president and CEO of DXC Technology and Musallam is CEO and managing partner of Veritas Capital. Both are principals in creating Perspecta, a unique and innovative government services provider formed through combination of DXC's U.S. Public Sector business with Vencore and KeyPoint in a transaction that was completed on June 1, 2018.

"It is an honor to be a part of this milestone event at the New York Stock Exchange," said Mac Curtis. "I spent my entire first week as president and CEO meeting many of the talented and devoted employees across the country that will stand side-by-side with our customers to tackle their most complex challenges. I am energized and ready to get to work with each and every one of them. I dedicate today's momentous occasion to our entire workforce and am excited see where the future takes us."

Perspecta, with 14,000 employees and pro-forma revenues of $4.2 billion, helps U.S. government customers achieve their missions, transform to digital environments, secure, modernize and optimize their enterprises, and innovate for the future. With a track record of exceptional performance and decades-long legacy rich in accomplishment, Perspecta enhances the technological sophistication and decision-making capabilities of its customers.

The stand-up of Perspecta was facilitated by the financial advice and support of: Guggenheim Securities; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC; Wells Fargo Securities; and Stone Key Partners LLC as well as legal advice from Latham & Watkins LLP; Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher, and Flom LLP; Wiley Rein LLP; Crowell & Moring LLP; Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP; and Covington & Burling LLP.

The NYSE will stream the ringing of the Opening Bell on its website: http://livestream.com/NYSE, which is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET.

Perspecta began trading on the NYSE on June 1, 2018 under the ticker symbol "PRSP."

About Perspecta Inc.

At Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP), we question, we seek and we solve. Perspecta brings a diverse set of capabilities to our U.S. government customers in defense, intelligence, civilian, health care and state and local markets. Our 260+ issued, licensed and pending patents are more than just pieces of paper, they tell the story of our innovation. With offerings in mission services, digital transformation and enterprise operations, our team of 14,000 engineers, analysts, investigators and architects work tirelessly to not only execute the mission, but build and support the backbone that enables it. Perspecta was formed to take on big challenges. We are an engine for growth and success and we enable our customers to build a better nation. For more information about Perspecta, visit perspecta.com.

