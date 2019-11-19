Perspecta to Serve as Presenting Sponsor of March of Dimes Heroines of Washington

CHANTILLY, Va., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP), a leading U.S. government services provider, announced that it will serve as the presenting sponsor of the 2019 Heroines of Washington in support of the March of Dimes. The event will take place this evening, Tuesday, November 19, at the Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner.

The Heroines of Washington recognizes and honors professional women in the Washington, D.C. Metro Area for their dedication to community service. Funds raised at the event are donated back to the March of Dimes in support of their fight for the health of all moms and babies. Since 2001, the event has honored 118 "heroines" and raised more than $3.1 million for the March of Dimes. Guests include directors, CEOs and other high-level individuals from local corporations and government agencies.

"At Perspecta, we believe it is our responsibility to give back to the communities where we live and work," said Mac Curtis, president and chief executive officer, Perspecta. "But it is also our responsibility to honor and celebrate the everyday heroes around us who are doing just that. We are proud to serve as this evening's presenting sponsor to recognize this year's heroines while also raising funds for such a worthy cause."

Perspecta and its legacy companies have been a supporter of the event for five years, awarded five heroines since 2009, and have served as the presenting sponsor for two consecutive years. Additionally, Lorraine Corcoran, vice president, corporate and marketing communications served as co-chair of the event this year.

"All of the women being recognized this evening should be commended for their efforts to make a positive impact on our community. I congratulate them and thank them for everything they do," said Curtis.

About Perspecta Inc.

At Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP), we question, we seek and we solve. Perspecta brings a diverse set of capabilities to our U.S. government customers in defense, intelligence, civilian, health care and state and local markets. Our 270+ issued, licensed and pending patents are more than just pieces of paper, they tell the story of our innovation. With offerings in mission services, digital transformation and enterprise operations, our team of 14,000 engineers, analysts, investigators and architects work tirelessly to not only execute the mission, but build and support the backbone that enables it. Perspecta was formed to take on big challenges. We are an engine for growth and success and we enable our customers to build a better nation. For more information about Perspecta, visit perspecta.com.

