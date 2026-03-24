Perspecta to Attend RISKWORLD 2026 and Sponsor Alliance of Women in Workers' Compensation Event

LANGHORNE, Pa., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta announced today that the company will attend RISKWORLD 2026, hosted by the Risk and Insurance Management Society (RIMS), taking place May 3-6 in Philadelphia. While in Philadelphia for RISKWORLD, Perspecta will also sponsor a May 3 event hosted by the Alliance of Women in Workers' Compensation, held at the historic Union League of Philadelphia.

As the risk management community gathers for one of the industry's largest annual conferences, Perspecta leaders April Stiles, Mark Mozley, Marc Shelgren, Jessica McCarthy, and Erin Finn will be on site to connect with customers, partners, and industry peers. Workers' compensation claims cost U.S. employers more than $171 billion annually in medical expenses, lost productivity, and administrative overhead. Engaging with Perspecta helps organizations mitigate future risk and control these costs with industry-leading provider data management solutions that improve network accuracy, operational efficiency, and overall claims outcomes.

Perspecta will attend RISKWORLD 2026 and sponsor the Alliance of Women in Workers' Compensation event in Philadelphia. Post this

Trusted by more than 80% of the workers' compensation market, including the top 10 carriers and TPAs, Perspecta supports nearly 51 million users every year, delivering:

648M+ care journeys

630M+ provider records hosted

95%+ data accuracy rating

Erin Finn, Vice President of Sales, will be a panelist at the Alliance of Women in Workers' Compensation event, "The Power to Lead, the Strength to Thrive", that features a discussion focused on leadership, resilience, and supporting professionals navigating challenges across their careers. The Alliance event brings together women from across the workers' compensation and risk management community for an afternoon of networking, conversation, and inspiration. Hosted by the Union League of Philadelphia, the gathering highlights the progress of women in the industry and the importance of mentorship, support systems, and inclusive leadership.

"RISKWORLD brings together the current thought leadership as well as the future of risk and workers' compensation," said April Stiles, CEO of Perspecta. "We're proud to support the Alliance of Women in Workers' Compensation and to participate in conversations that strengthen our industry and the people who drive it forward."

About Perspecta

Perspecta is reimagining provider data management. Through deep domain expertise and a commitment to innovation, we deliver intelligent solutions that improve efficiency, enhance experiences, and power better decision-making. Trusted by health plans, workers' compensation, and provider organizations, our 95%+ data accuracy helps navigate complexity and optimize care. At Perspecta, we turn precision data into powerful perspectives and proven success. To learn more about Perspecta, visit goperspecta.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Perspecta