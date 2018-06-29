Perspecta wins $149 Million Task Order to Continue Work Providing IT Infrastructure Services to Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services

CHANTILLY, Va., June 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP), a leading U.S. government services provider, announced today that it has been awarded a follow-on task order to continue work on the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Virtual Data Center Prime (VDCP) contract to host and improve efficiency of Medicare Part A and Part B fee-for-service (FFS) Workload A claims processing. The task order has a one-year base period plus four option years and is valued at $149 million. Work will be performed in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Under this task order, Perspecta will continue to provide enterprise mainframe application hosting services for three Medicare applications used by CMS. Specifically, the company will continue to host and process Medicare Part B claims for Durable Medical Equipment and the Railroad Retirement Board for all 50 states, as well as the Medicare Part A and Part B claims in 31 states.

"Perspecta has supported the Medicare program since its inception in the mid-1960s," said Mac Curtis, president and chief executive officer of Perspecta. "This win is a true testament to our team's expertise, innovation and success. We look forward to a long and continued partnership in supporting CMS and its mission to continuously improve delivery to beneficiaries and providers."

In addition to providing hosting and support for four Medicare Fee-for-Service (FFS) claims processing systems, the company also provides operations and maintenance support for the Medicare FFS Part A and Part B claims processing systems that adjudicate 1B+ claims annually as well as the CMS Integrated Data Repository that is the centerpiece of CMS' Enterprise Data Warehouse Strategy.

About Perspecta Inc.

At Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP), we question, we seek and we solve. Perspecta brings a diverse set of capabilities to our U.S. government customers in defense, intelligence, civilian, health care and state and local markets. Our 260+ issued, licensed and pending patents are more than just pieces of paper, they tell the story of our innovation. With offerings in mission services, digital transformation and enterprise operations, our team of 14,000 engineers, analysts, investigators and architects work tirelessly to not only execute the mission, but build and support the backbone that enables it. Perspecta was formed to take on big challenges. We are an engine for growth and success and we enable our customers to build a better nation. For more information about Perspecta, visit perspecta.com.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Perspecta and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Perspecta undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Perspecta believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements.

