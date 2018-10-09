Perspecta Wins $17 Million Contract for the Maryland Pension Administration System

CHANTILLY, Va., Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP), a leading U.S. government services provider, announced today that it has been awarded a contract to continue and expand its support of the Maryland State Retirement Agency (MSRA), encompassing both business analysis and systems development on the Maryland Pension Administration System (MPAS) and other applications. The five-year contract represents both new and follow-on work for the company and has a total value of up to $17 million.

Perspecta will work with the customer to enhance the pension retirement workflows for state employees and collectively seek to improve business operations for the agency. Specifically, Perspecta will continue to provide maintenance support services for MPAS as well as deliver significant modifications and enhancements to pension administration and financial applications, including a full-feature secure online portal for MSRA's 400,000 participants. Additionally, Perspecta will provide the acquisition and/or integration support of commercial of the shelf applications into business workflows.

"This win is a testament to Perspecta's technical expertise, customer intimacy and knowledge of business process re-engineering," said Mac Curtis, president and CEO, Perspecta. "The Perspecta team is equipped and energized to implement these enhancements in parallel with daily agency operations, while ensuring that there is no disruption for both employees and customers."

Perspecta has been supporting MSRA for more than eight years and has been instrumental in MSRA's ongoing efforts to implement a new technology architecture that can more easily adapt and respond to changes in business requirements. The MPAS solution previously delivered by Perspecta provides MSRA a robust and flexible architectural foundation that promotes agility and function.

About Perspecta Inc.

At Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP), we question, we seek and we solve. Perspecta brings a diverse set of capabilities to our U.S. government customers in defense, intelligence, civilian, health care and state and local markets. Our 260+ issued, licensed and pending patents are more than just pieces of paper, they tell the story of our innovation. With offerings in mission services, digital transformation and enterprise operations, our team of 14,000 engineers, analysts, investigators and architects work tirelessly to not only execute the mission, but build and support the backbone that enables it. Perspecta was formed to take on big challenges. We are an engine for growth and success and we enable our customers to build a better nation. For more information about Perspecta, visit perspecta.com.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Perspecta and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Perspecta undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Perspecta believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Perspecta Inc.

Related Links

http://perspecta.com

