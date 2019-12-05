Perspecta wins a 2019 UiPath Partner of the Year Award

CHANTILLY, Va., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP), a leading U.S. government services provider, announced that it received the 2019 UiPath Partner of the Year Award in the public sector category at Partner FORWARD, which was held in October in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 2019 UiPath Partner of the Year Awards are designed to celebrate organizations that are accelerating the automation era with robotics process automation (RPA)—technology that automates repetitive tasks, which can decrease human errors and improve productivity, customer experience and job satisfaction.

Perspecta was chosen for Impact Partner of the Year in the public sector category. The company applies RPA as a central element of its digital delivery capability, leading the charge for secure, scalable automation in all areas of the U.S. federal, state and local marketplace. Perspecta is a strong advocate of the benefits of the UiPath RPA platform and the creation of their internal RPA center of excellence provides easy access to a skilled workforce of certified experts that accelerate rapid prototyping and development of use cases that can be brought to market quickly and securely.

"At Perspecta we pride ourselves on bringing bold and innovative ideas to our customers every day so they can work smarter and faster," said Mike Kirkland, senior vice president, offerings and solution development, Perspecta. "Leveraging emerging technologies like the UiPath RPA platform is one way we're doing just that—helping customers across federal, state and local government maximize the beneficial impact of tremendous cost saving, improved service delivery, and employee satisfaction resulting from redeployment to higher value functions."

"UiPath has a tremendous opportunity to help the federal government solve both of its top workforce challenges – preparing for the impending retirement tsunami and attracting millennials," said Chris Townsend, vice president of Federal Sales at UiPath. "Partners like Perspecta are fundamental to our business strategy in this area, and we're excited to honor them as a winner of this year's Partner of the Year awards. Through the adoption of RPA, government can improve the productivity, efficiency and job satisfaction of its employees, which is critical as it tries to both position itself as an innovative employer and prepare for a shrinking workforce."

About Perspecta Inc.

At Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP), we question, we seek and we solve. Perspecta brings a diverse set of capabilities to our U.S. government customers in defense, intelligence, civilian, health care and state and local markets. Our 270+ issued, licensed and pending patents are more than just pieces of paper, they tell the story of our innovation. With offerings in mission services, digital transformation and enterprise operations, our team of 14,000 engineers, analysts, investigators and architects work tirelessly to not only execute the mission, but build and support the backbone that enables it. Perspecta was formed to take on big challenges. We are an engine for growth and success and we enable our customers to build a better nation. For more information about Perspecta, visit perspecta.com.

About UiPath

UiPath is leading the 'automation first' era—championing a robot for every person and enabling robots to learn new skills through artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). Through free and open training, UiPath brings digital era skills to millions of people around the world, improving business productivity and efficiency, employee engagement, and customer experience.

The company's hyperautomation platform combines the #1 Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities, including process mining and analytics, that enable every organization to scale digital business operations at unprecedented speed. The company has already automated millions of repetitive, mind-numbing tasks for businesses and government organizations all over the world, including more than 50% of the Fortune 500 and 8 of the Fortune 10.

UiPath was recently recognized as the top company on The Deloitte Technology Fast 500 for 2019, a ranking of the fastest public and private technology companies in North America, and #3 on the 2019 Forbes Cloud 100 .

