Perspecta Wins Position on New $17.1 Billion Defense Intelligence Agency Analytic Support Program

CHANTILLY, Va., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP), a leading U.S. government services provider, announced today that it was awarded a position on the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) Solutions for Intelligence Analysis 3 (SIA 3) multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This program, which represents new work for the company, has a five-year base and five, one-year options, with a total maximum value of $17.1 billion, if all options and funds are exercised.

On the program, Perspecta will compete for task orders to deliver analytic support to multiple Department of Defense (DOD) and Intelligence Community (IC) customers. Work on the program is expected to be performed at multiple sites in the continental U.S. and abroad through 2029.

"As a trusted partner to both the DOD and IC for nearly five decades, Perspecta has been privileged to work side-by-side with our customers to solve some of the most critical national security and foreign relations challenges," said Mac Curtis, CEO and president at Perspecta. "Our foundation is built on innovation and agility, which allows us to adapt quickly to evolving mission needs while fueling our relentless commitment to mission success. We are excited about this win, and look forward to a long partnership ahead."

Using innovation backed by highly-skilled talent, mission knowledge, technical expertise and a deep partnership ecosystem, Perspecta brings transformative analytic support skills and mission-enabled offerings in analytics, cybersecurity, systems engineering and agile software development to its customers.

About Perspecta Inc.

At Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP), we question, we seek and we solve. Perspecta brings a diverse set of capabilities to our U.S. government customers in defense, intelligence, civilian, health care and state and local markets. Our 270+ issued, licensed and pending patents are more than just pieces of paper, they tell the story of our innovation. With offerings in mission services, digital transformation and enterprise operations, our team of 14,000 engineers, analysts, investigators and architects work tirelessly to not only execute the mission, but build and support the backbone that enables it. Perspecta was formed to take on big challenges. We are an engine for growth and success and we enable our customers to build a better nation. For more information about Perspecta, visit perspecta.com.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Perspecta and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Perspecta undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Perspecta believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Perspecta Inc.

Related Links

http://perspecta.com

