Perspecta Wins Prime Position on New $7.5 Billion DISA SETI Contract

CHANTILLY, Va., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP), a leading U.S. government services provider, announced today that it was awarded a prime position on the Defense Information Services Agency (DISA) Systems Engineering, Technology and Innovation (SETI) Government-wide Acquisition Contract (GWAC). The multiple award, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (ID/IQ) contract represents new work for the company, has a five-year base with one five-year option and a total value of $7.5 billion, if the option and all funds are executed.

The DISA SETI program is designed to streamline government procurement of critical engineering expertise to research, design, develop, implement, integrate and optimize Department of Defense (DOD) information technology capabilities, systems and solutions.

"Every day at Perspecta, we come to work to support a single goal—ensuring our customers' missions succeed," said Mac Curtis, president and CEO of Perspecta. "We are committed to bringing better, faster and more innovative technology and solutions to DISA and its mission partners, and are excited about the work ahead."

Perspecta will compete for task orders on the SETI program to provide complex engineering support services and advanced technology solutions to address current and future DOD mission requirements. Specifically, the company will use the contract as an opportunity to deliver innovative solutions in technical areas including cybersecurity, application and infrastructure modernization, cloud, analytics and data services, and secure mobile communications to DISA and its DOD mission partners.

