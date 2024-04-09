Perspecta's Provider Data Cleansing Dashboard Elevates Insights & Efficiency

PHILADELPHIA, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta, the leading provider of provider directories and provider data management for workers' compensation, government, and healthcare, today announced the rollout of significant enhancements to its provider data cleansing solution—a comprehensive dashboard offering users unprecedented visibility and control over their provider data refinement processes. This dashboard represents a leap forward in provider data management technology, providing businesses with powerful tools to streamline operations and drive informed decision-making.

Built upon our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions, Perspecta's new provider data cleansing dashboard offers the following key enhancements:

Visual Breakdowns : Users can now gain even deeper insights into distinct segments that have undergone refinement during the cleansing process, with enhanced interactive visualizations.

: Users can now gain even deeper insights into distinct segments that have undergone refinement during the cleansing process, with enhanced interactive visualizations. Overall Summary : The dashboard provides a more comprehensive overview of provider cleanse results, presenting key metrics and performance indicators in an intuitive format.

Record Summary : Detailed record summaries offer users a clearer view of the number of improvements made, and facilitate more efficient progress tracking.

Field-Level Improvements : Granular insights into improvements at each data field level are more accessible, enabling users to pinpoint areas of focus and optimization with greater precision.

Enhanced Exportability : The dashboard offers export functionality, allowing users to seamlessly export data for easy integration into existing workflows and presentations.

"As businesses continue to struggle with the challenges of managing vast amounts of data, whether it is their own or leased provider data, our enhanced data cleansing dashboard provides stakeholders with key observations without depending on IT to run reports," said April Stiles, COO & President of Group Health & Government. "We've listened to the needs of our clients and our data dashboard provides them real-time details about the strength, breadth, and weaknesses in their provider data."

Howard Koenig, CEO, added, "Our new data cleansing dashboard emphasizes Perspecta's ongoing commitment to innovation and customer-centricity. By providing users with robust tools to unlock the full potential of their data, we empower businesses to thrive in today's data-driven landscape."

About Perspecta

Perspecta is the leader in provider data management solutions designed to optimize the business of healthcare. With a portfolio powered by industry-leading technologies, Perspecta is reimagining provider data management. Through deep domain expertise and a spirit of innovation, Perspecta accelerates the transformation of provider network management, delivering value to customers and the providers, consumers, and partners they serve. Perspecta's provider data management solutions create a better user experience and significant return on investment for health plans, workers' compensation, and provider organizations. With the industry's highest accuracy rating of more than 95%, Perspecta is the leading choice for provider network data & directory management. Learn more at www.goperspecta.com.

