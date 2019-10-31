Perspecta's VIIAD Provider Directory™ 5.0 and Perspecta Data Scorecard Ensures Provider Data Accuracy

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta, formerly known as VIIAD Systems, a leading healthcare technology company, has released the 5.0 upgrade of its VIIAD Provider Directory (VPD)™. This release incorporates Perspecta Data Scorecard (PDS). Perspecta Data Scorecard utilizes their industry leading master index of quality provider data, external data sources, and artificial intelligence to improve the accuracy of their client's provider network data. There are new advanced search options and capabilities for adjusters, nurse case managers, employers and injured workers facilitating provider searches. VPD is a comprehensive solution providing users with a personalized experience with an intuitive smart provider search engine to deliver a better healthcare experience and drive greater efficiency for providers and clients.

Perspecta's well-known track record in partnering with clients based on their business challenges in the workers' compensation and healthcare industries continues to provide industry-leading products and client success. Perspecta's deep subject matter expertise in provider data, provider directories, engagement portals, provider network management, and master data management has resulted in the Perspecta Data Scorecard. Howard Koenig, CEO said, "We have heard from our clients and the market that there needs to be a better solution for accurate provider data. This is the first in a series of new products that facilitate data accuracy, data scoring, and improved productivity. We positively impact our clients by providing them with a provider search tool that has a frictionless experience so that they can focus on finding the right provider for their injured workers."

See Perspecta's New Provider Data Scorecard and VPD Release 5.0. Visit Perspecta at the National Workers' Compensation and Disability Conference & Exposition (NWCDC)

November 6-8, 2019

Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas

Booth #2346

Perspecta is a healthcare technology company that elevates provider data to be intelligent and more efficient. Through their SaaS solutions and data insights, they enable workers' compensation and health care organizations to deliver better provider directories and management of provider networks. Perspecta's solutions enable clients to meet compliance standards as well as facilitate access to care experiences. For more information visit www.goperspecta.com.

April Stiles

COO, Perspecta

866-498-4423

April.stiles@goperspecta.com

