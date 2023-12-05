Perspectives of Global Government Stakeholders on Cybersecurity

Global Voice of Enterprise Security Customer survey examines how government and public sector stakeholders develop, build, and implement their cybersecurity operations in line with their risk posture.

It explores the size and structure of government cybersecurity budgets, growth drivers and challenges, cybersecurity threat awareness, and many other factors influencing the decision-making process for new cybersecurity purchases. It also highlights the main technology focus areas, capabilities, and leading vendors government cybersecurity teams use.

When considering government sector cybersecurity preparedness, most think about national security or military defense systems. However,
public sector organizations widely utilize digital infrastructure across many tasks, necessitating security protection to safeguard data on citizens, government officials, organizations, and critical operations. For non-military public sector agencies, cybersecurity processes and investments typically take longer to implement due to budget restrictions or changing allocations based on the country's political or economic priorities.

This creates inherent security vulnerabilities within public sector agencies that maintain legacy systems or analog processes that have yet to be digitized. With digital investments a growing priority to optimize resources and protect systems from digital threat actors, many government agencies are increasingly committed to retaining or increasing security investments.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Objectives and Methodology

  • Key Objectives
  • Methodology
  • Sample Structure
  • Government Customer Sample
  • Respondent Profile - Government
  • Key Findings

2 Cybersecurity Teams in Governments

  • Introduction
  • Involvement in Cybersecurity Solution Selection
  • Profile of Decision-makers
  • Operations
  • Employment Nature, Ratio Size, and Growth

3 Cybersecurity Teams in Government - Budget

  • Introduction
  • Public Sector Cybersecurity Budget
  • Cybersecurity Budget by Country
  • Cybersecurity Budget Allocation - 2023
  • Russo-Ukrainian War - Influence on Cybersecurity Budgets

4 Growth Drivers, Challenges, and Cybersecurity Threats

  • Introduction
  • Growth Drivers of the Cybersecurity Space in the Public Sector
  • Top Challenges
  • Cybersecurity Threats
  • Risk Exposure
  • Cyber Attacks

5 Tools and Technologies

  • Introduction
  • Key Objectives
  • 2023 Focus Area
  • Network Security
  • Data Security
  • Security Services
  • Likely to Add Solutions in 2024 (50%+)
  • Summary

6 Cybersecurity Brands

  • Net Promoter Score (NPS) - Note on Methodology
  • Leading Brands

7 Appendix

