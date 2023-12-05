Perspectives of Global Government Stakeholders on Cybersecurity

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Voice of Enterprise Security Customer-Government Sector" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Voice of Enterprise Security Customer survey examines how government and public sector stakeholders develop, build, and implement their cybersecurity operations in line with their risk posture.

It explores the size and structure of government cybersecurity budgets, growth drivers and challenges, cybersecurity threat awareness, and many other factors influencing the decision-making process for new cybersecurity purchases. It also highlights the main technology focus areas, capabilities, and leading vendors government cybersecurity teams use.

When considering government sector cybersecurity preparedness, most think about national security or military defense systems. However,

public sector organizations widely utilize digital infrastructure across many tasks, necessitating security protection to safeguard data on citizens, government officials, organizations, and critical operations. For non-military public sector agencies, cybersecurity processes and investments typically take longer to implement due to budget restrictions or changing allocations based on the country's political or economic priorities.

This creates inherent security vulnerabilities within public sector agencies that maintain legacy systems or analog processes that have yet to be digitized. With digital investments a growing priority to optimize resources and protect systems from digital threat actors, many government agencies are increasingly committed to retaining or increasing security investments.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Objectives and Methodology

Key Objectives

Methodology

Sample Structure

Government Customer Sample

Respondent Profile - Government

Key Findings

2 Cybersecurity Teams in Governments

Introduction

Involvement in Cybersecurity Solution Selection

Profile of Decision-makers

Operations

Employment Nature, Ratio Size, and Growth

3 Cybersecurity Teams in Government - Budget

Introduction

Public Sector Cybersecurity Budget

Cybersecurity Budget by Country

Cybersecurity Budget Allocation - 2023

Russo-Ukrainian War - Influence on Cybersecurity Budgets

4 Growth Drivers, Challenges, and Cybersecurity Threats

Introduction

Growth Drivers of the Cybersecurity Space in the Public Sector

Top Challenges

Cybersecurity Threats

Risk Exposure

Cyber Attacks

5 Tools and Technologies

Introduction

Key Objectives

2023 Focus Area

Network Security

Data Security

Security Services

Likely to Add Solutions in 2024 (50%+)

Summary

6 Cybersecurity Brands

Net Promoter Score (NPS) - Note on Methodology

Leading Brands

7 Appendix

