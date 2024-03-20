Perspectives on Leadership, Overcoming Adversity and Meeting Global Challenges are Keynote Themes at AICPA & CIMA ENGAGE 2024

Premier U.S. event for accounting and finance professionals will be held June 3-6 in Las Vegas

Nine learning tracks available

In-depth update planned on efforts to expand the pipeline of accounting graduates and CPAs

NEW YORK, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AICPA & CIMA ENGAGE 2024, one of the largest gatherings of accounting and finance professionals in North America, returns June 3-6 to the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas with a broad agenda on tax, audit, practice management, technology and corporate finance topics.

The event will have three main keynote speakers:

Susie Wolff is a former professional racing driver and current managing director of F1 Academy, a new all-female racing series launched by Formula 1 to develop and prepare female drivers to progress to higher levels of competition. Wolff's topic is "Accelerating Excellence: Peak Performance & Leadership in the Fast Lane."

is a former professional racing driver and current managing director of F1 Academy, a new all-female racing series launched by Formula 1 to develop and prepare female drivers to progress to higher levels of competition. Wolff's topic is "Accelerating Excellence: Peak Performance & Leadership in the Fast Lane." Erik Weihenmayer , a blind mountain climber and adventurer who has scaled Mount Everest and the rest of the Seven Summits, the highest points on each continent, Weihenmayer's topic is "Shattering Expectations."

, a blind mountain climber and adventurer who has scaled Mount Everest and the rest of the Seven Summits, the highest points on each continent, Weihenmayer's topic is "Shattering Expectations." Ian Bremmer , president and founder of the Eurasia Group and GZERO Media. Bremmer's topic is "Geopolitics and the Future of the Global Order."

In addition, AICPA President and CEO Barry Melancon and Carla McCall, currently vice chair of the AICPA, will give an update on the profession in an interview-format session. Susan Coffey, the AICPA's CEO of public accounting, will talk about efforts by the AICPA and profession at large to address the accounting talent shortage.

ENGAGE includes nine broad learning categories: Advanced Accounting and Auditing, Advanced Estate Planning, Advanced Personal Financial Planning, Corporate Finance and Controllers, EDGE Career Development, Practitioners (firm management focus), System and Organization Controls (SOC) and Third-Party Risk, and Tax Strategies for the High-Income Individual, and Tech+.

Reporters interested in covering ENGAGE, either remotely or in person in Las Vegas, can contact Jeff May, [email protected] , to obtain press credentials. More information is available on the event page.

