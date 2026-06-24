Perspire Sauna Studio Brings Back Summer Ritual Challenge to Inspire Consistent Wellness Rituals

The Seasonal Challenge Invites Members to Complete Eight Sauna Sessions In 31 Days for a Chance to Win a Month of Unlimited Perspire Sessions

COSTA MESA, Calif., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspire Sauna Studio, the country's largest sauna franchise specializing in full spectrum infrared (IR) and red-light therapy (RLT), today announced the return of its Summer Ritual Challenge, a seasonal campaign designed to help members stay consistent with their wellness routines through the summer months. Running July 1 through July 31, 2026, the challenge invites all guests to complete eight sessions during the month of July for a chance to win one month of unlimited sauna sessions.

Building Summer Wellness Rituals

The Summer Ritual Challenge returns in 2026 to help members stay consistent with their wellness routines through the summer months.

Summer often disrupts even the most established wellness habits. Between travel, summer holidays and packed schedules, self-care can be the first routine to slip. The Summer Ritual Challenge is designed to counter that, encouraging participants to treat their sauna practice as a consistent ritual. By committing to steady, frequent sessions, guests are able to experience the full, compounding benefits of infrared and red-light therapy, from improved recovery and circulation to better sleep, stress management and mood.

"Summer is when routines tend to slip," said Lee Braun, Founder and CEO of Perspire Sauna Studio. "The Summer Ritual Challenge is our way of helping our guests stay grounded and consistent by turning self-care into a habit they carry well beyond the season."

The Summer Ritual Challenge is free to join and open to all. Each participant's month-long challenge begins on July 1.

Summer Ritual Challenge Details & Rules:

Registration to join the challenge opens on June 24 and will remain open through July 23.

There is no cost to enroll. Active members and package holders participate by using the sessions already included with their membership or session package.

Registration is available in the Perspire 2.0 App , online via the studio microsite, or in studio with the help of a team member.

, online via the studio microsite, or in studio with the help of a team member. Participants can visit any participating Perspire Sauna Studio location to complete their challenge sessions.

Participants who complete eight sessions in July will be entered for a chance to win one month of unlimited Perspire sauna sessions.

Participants can track their sessions via the Perspire App and those who successfully complete the challenge will earn a finisher badge.

Terms and conditions apply. Void where prohibited.

Visit the Summer Ritual Challenge webpage to learn more: perspiresaunastudio.com/challenges/summer-ritual-2026

"The prize is meant to motivate, but the real reward is what members gain by showing up for themselves eight times in a month," added Braun. "Consistency is where the benefits of infrared and red-light therapy compound, and that's exactly what this challenge is designed to encourage."

Participants who complete the challenge are entered for a chance to win one month of unlimited sauna sessions. The winner will be randomly chosen and contacted by a Perspire Sauna Studio representative in August.

About Perspire Sauna Studio

Perspire Sauna Studio is the fastest-growing infrared sauna and red-light therapy franchise in the U.S. The science-based, technology-driven wellness company offers guests a modern experience rooted in a centuries-old practice through elevated infrared (IR) sauna, red-light therapy (RLT) and contrast therapy with SNØ Showers. The brand was established in 2010 by Founder & CEO Lee Braun to expand into major markets throughout the U.S. and further its vision of making the infrared sauna experience accessible to all. The company has awarded more than 200 franchise licenses and surpassed 100 open studios nationwide in 2026. To learn more about the brand's services and franchising opportunities, visit www.perspiresaunastudio.com.

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SOURCE Perspire Sauna Studio