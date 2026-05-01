Perspire Sauna Studio Opens 100th Studio as Wellness Demand Heats Up Nationwide

Founded in 2010 and franchising since 2018, Perspire has expanded its footprint across more than 27 states, blending ancient wellness traditions with modern innovation. The brand's growth has been fueled by its proven model, loyal member base, and a national movement toward sustainable, ritual-based self-care.

"Reaching 100 open studios is a proud moment that represents a growing community that values the power of recovery," said Lee Braun, Founder and CEO of Perspire Sauna Studio. "What started as one studio in Costa Mesa has evolved into a national movement helping people reduce stress, lower inflammation and improve overall longevity."

Every Perspire studio offers full-spectrum infrared sauna and red-light therapy, creating a space where guests can relax, recharge, and reset in private, spa-like suites. In 2024, the brand launched SNØ Showers, a proprietary contrast therapy experience designed to invigorate and restore by complementing infrared heat with a 45° Fahrenheit cold rainfall shower.

Perspire's franchise growth has been supported by a diverse group of dedicated entrepreneurs, many of whom discovered the brand as guests before becoming owners themselves. The company has awarded over 280 franchise licenses to date, with new studios slated to open in key markets including California, Connecticut, Washington, Illinois, New York, Texas, Florida, New Jersey, Kentucky and North Carolina in the coming months.

"In an often chaotic and fast-paced world, people are craving time to disconnect and feel good again," added Braun. "We're proud to offer a space where wellness isn't complicated, offering a simple habit that people can build into their everyday lives."

The expansion milestone comes on the heels of national recognition for the brand. Perspire was ranked No. 1 in the sauna category on Entrepreneur's 2026 Franchise 500® list, the publication's flagship ranking of top franchise opportunities in North America.

As Perspire celebrates this milestone, the brand continues to invest in science-backed innovations, strategic partnerships, and franchisee support to further elevate the guest experience and fuel long-term growth. The brand is currently seeking single-unit and multi-unit franchisees interested in new career opportunities or those looking to diversify their current portfolios. To learn more about the brand's franchising opportunities, visit https://www.perspiresaunastudio.com/franchise/.

About Perspire Sauna Studio

Perspire Sauna Studio is the fastest-growing infrared sauna and red-light therapy franchise in the U.S. The science-based, technology-driven wellness company provides guests a modern-day experience to a centuries-old practice through elevated infrared (IR) sauna and red-light therapy (RLT). The brand was established in 2010 by Founder & CEO Lee Braun, to expand into major markets throughout the U.S. and further instill its vision of making the infrared sauna experience accessible to all. Perspire was ranked No. 1 in the sauna category on Entrepreneur's 2026 Franchise 500® list. The company has awarded over 280 franchise licenses, with 100 open studios around the U.S. To learn more about the brand's services or franchising opportunities, visit www.perspiresaunastudio.com.

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SOURCE Perspire Sauna Studio