Perspire Sauna Studio Strikes Deal for 3 New Atlanta Studio Locations

Leader in Infrared/Red-Light Sauna Therapy Partners with Metro Atlanta Native on Multi-Unit Brand Buildout

ATLANTA, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspire Sauna Studio , the country's largest full-spectrum infrared (IR) and red-light (RL) sauna therapy franchise, has committed to a significant 3-studio development deal that will continue to build out the accessibility of IR and RL saunas in the Atlanta market. The studio will be introduced in Alpharetta, Peachtree Corners, and Buford, with the first location expected to be open in one of the townships as soon as this fall.

Amanda Arboleda Ridley, a local business consultant native to the Atlanta area, is responsible for having struck this latest franchise agreement with the Perspire team. After years in the corporate sphere, Ridley found herself wanting to take charge of her future and go into business for herself with a concept that could offer the community a lasting and impactful value.

"I got a first-hand look into the world of franchising thanks to my husband, Casey Ridley, who founded his own successful franchise concept years ago. So, I was confident that if I could find the right brand, franchising would be the best route for me," Ridley shared in an interview. "Ultimately, it was the science behind Perspire's modality, their focus on member experience, and the chance the franchise would give me to better the lives of family and friends that sealed the deal."

Perspire Sauna Studio currently has 4 studios operating throughout the Atlanta Metropolitan Area, as well as an additional franchise location under development in Midtown.

"The continued traction our franchise has taken in the Atlanta community is incredible, but what's even more compelling is the sheer number of locals who have adopted our studios into their workout routines or general lifestyle," said Perspire Sauna Studio Founder and CEO Lee Braun. "Our entire team is confident in Amanda's ability to build on our momentum in the market and further cement infrared and red-light sauna therapy as a leading holistic modality."

Perspire Sauna Studio has taken an active role in advancing the research behind the modality's full range of health capabilities, which has proven a significant selling point for those looking to get involved with an impactful brand that's making holistic health more widely-accepted, accessible, and comprehensive than ever.

Perspire Sauna Studio is currently seeking single-unit and multi-unit franchisees interested in new career opportunities or those looking to diversify their current portfolios. To learn more about the brand's franchising opportunities, visit https://www.perspiresaunastudio.com/franchise/.

About Perspire Sauna Studio:

Perspire Sauna Studio is the fastest-growing infrared sauna and red-light therapy franchise in the U.S. The science-based, technology-driven, wellness company provides guests a modern-day experience to a centuries-old practice through elevated infrared (IR) sauna and red-light therapy (RLT). The brand was established in 2010 by Founder & CEO Lee Braun, with a goal to expand into major markets throughout the U.S. and further instill its vision of making the infrared sauna experience accessible to all. The company has awarded 194 franchise licenses, with 54 open studios around the U.S.

Media Contact: Conner Gossel, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 937-545-9812

SOURCE Perspire Sauna Studio