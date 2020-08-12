PERSUIT Joins NAMWOLF as Premium Business Partner for Its Virtual Annual Meeting and Driving Diversity & Leadership Conference

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PERSUIT is excited to announce a strategic partnership with the National Association of Minority and Women-Owned Law Firms (NAMWOLF), combining PERSUIT's industry-leading software for sourcing outside counsel and NAMWOLF's network of law firms and best practices for promoting diversity within the corporate legal function. Serving the Fortune 500's most innovative legal departments, such as Walmart, Novartis, Shell, AT&T and Exelon, PERSUIT and NAMWOLF are well-positioned to amplify Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) best practices.

PERSUIT will be sponsoring NAMWOLF's 2020 Virtual Meeting and the 2021 Driving Diversity & Leadership Conference. Additionally, PERSUIT and NAMWOLF have created a series of joint content and webinars throughout the year to promote D&I best practices and address challenges within corporates and firms and increase visibility of NAMWOLF's network firms.

"PERSUIT is pleased to become NAMWOLF's business partner this year and participate in NAMWOLF's annual meetings. We're keen to support our clients in their D&I journey, and help them to achieve their D&I KPIs/goals. Joining NAMWOLF will allow us to participate in and contribute to its great network as well as enable our clients to more easily discover diverse, pre-certified NAMWOLF firms. We very much look forward to this partnership," states Michelle Landy, GC and COO at PERSUIT.

NAMWOLF's CEO, Joel Stern states, "NAMWOLF is very excited to partner with PERSUIT. We are here to support PERSUIT and its clients' D&I goals, and we believe the PERSUIT platform will be of benefit to our network of corporate partners and firms. We believe that NAMWOLF and PERSUIT's significant goal alignment will be fruitful for all parties."

About NAMWOLF

The National Association of Minority and Women-Owned Law Firms (www.namwolf.org) is a nonprofit trade association comprised of minority and women-owned law firms. Since 2001, NAMWOLF has been a bridge between corporate legal departments and M/WBE law firms. NAMWOLF is highly regarded in the profession for its vetting process of outside firms who undergo an extensive application and screening process to ensure they are of the highest quality. With access to NAMWOLF's directory of law firms, corporations can select superior M/WBE law firms by area of practice and geographic location.

About PERSUIT

PERSUIT is a Software as a Service ("SaaS") company specializing in legal RFP technology, founded in early 2016 by Jim Delkousis, a veteran BigLaw partner. The PERSUIT platform is self-service enabled and an out-of-the-box, cloud-based software application, providing in-house teams the ability to launch matter-based RFPs, RFI's, AFAs, Hourly Rate reviews, and Panel Convergence Programs using industry best-practice templates. Request types can be used to drive price competition via real-time bidding to achieve true market pricing every time, delivering 35%+ savings on external legal spend.

