PERSUIT OPEN API's a WIN-WIN

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PERSUIT the leading enterprise software for the procurement of legal and professional services has today announced the release and availability of their open APIs to provide ease of integration into mainstream corporate procurement platforms that include Oracle, Coupa, Workday and SAP Ariba. This capability enables and facilitates streamlined data flow to ensure efficiencies at scale, data integrity and transparency across corporate systems whilst enabling users and the business to take advantage of a fit for purpose legal and professional services sourcing capability.

"The PERSUIT platform delivers value to the business units and the users who do the buying of legal and other professional services whilst, at the same time, allowing the organization to continue leveraging their existing investment in back end procurement platforms. Nothing changes for the procurement office except that they are now able to empower their organization with a fit-for-purpose platform like PERSUIT. Users no longer have to use a hammer when they really need a screwdriver," said Jim Delkousis, CEO & Founder of PERSUIT.

Traditional procurement platforms were never designed with the buyer of professional services in mind. Now an organization can enable and empower a distributed legal and professional services buying capability with automated negotiating and no central processes required.

Vincent Cordo, Head of Integrations & Compliance at Shell, said, "The flexibility and integration options provided by PERSUIT has enabled Shell to go one step further integrating with Mitratech's Team Connect product and SAP Ariba, enabling an end-to-end sourcing to e-billing to procurement integration across the organization, delivering streamlined processes not previously possible."

PERSUIT was designed from the outset with the buyer of legal and professional services in mind so that they can engage, source and transact, enabling them to adopt best practice capabilities and equally ensure transparency of data for corporate benefits.

"Our customers that include AT&T, Walmart, Citi, Novartis, and Shell are a testament to our capabilities with the user community and their corporate IT and security requirements. Having achieved ISO 27001 certification enables all the boxes to be ticked easily and quickly," said Jim Delkousis.

About PERSUIT

PERSUIT is a Software as a Service ("SaaS") company specializing in legal RFP technology, founded in early 2016 by Jim Delkousis, a veteran BigLaw partner. The PERSUIT platform is self-service enabled and an out-of-the-box, cloud-based software application, providing in-house teams the ability to launch matter-based RFPs, RFI's, AFAs, Hourly Rate reviews, and Panel Convergence Programs using industry best-practice templates. Request types can be used to drive price competition via real-time bidding to achieve true market pricing every time, delivering 35%+ savings on external legal spend.

