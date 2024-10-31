Persulfates Market to Grow by USD 167.5 Million (2024-2028) Due to Increased Adoption in Wastewater Treatment, Report on AI's Impact on Trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape - The global persulfates market size is estimated to grow by USD 167.5 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. Growing adoption of persulfates in wastewater treatment is driving market growth, with a trend towards emphasis on battery recycling. However, health risks linked to persulfate usage poses a challenge.Key market players include ADEKA Corp, Akkim Kimya, Aldon Corp., Calibre Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Fujian Zhanhua Chemical Co. Ltd., GFS Chemicals Inc., Hebei Jiheng Chemical Co Ltd, Merck KGaA, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. Inc., Muby Chem Ltd, Powder Pack Chem, San Yuan Chemical Co. Ltd., Stars Chemical Co. Ltd., United Initiators GmbH, Vizag Chemical International, VR Persulfates Pvt. Ltd, Yatai Electrochemistry Co. Ltd., and YOYO Group of Companies.

Global Persulfates Market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered End-user (Polymers, Electronics, Pulp paper and textile, and Others), Type (Ammonium, Sodium, and Potassium), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The global persulfates market is experiencing notable growth due to the rising importance of battery recycling. As the energy storage sector expands, the demand for batteries, from small lithium-ion cells in consumer electronics to large units for electric vehicles and renewable energy storage, is increasing. This demand has highlighted the need to address concerns regarding battery disposal and recycling at their end-of-life. Ammonium persulfate plays a significant role in this transition, acting as an essential oxidizing agent in the recycling processes for various battery types, including lithium-ion and lead-acid batteries. The battery recycling process commences with the collection and disassembly of spent batteries. Ammonium persulfate is then utilized to dissolve electrode materials, such as lithium cobalt oxide and lead dioxide, enabling the recovery of valuable metals like lithium, cobalt, and lead in chloride form. These recovered metals are subsequently reused in the manufacturing of new batteries. The benefits of employing ammonium persulfate in battery recycling are substantial: it conserves natural resources, decreases hazardous waste sent to landfills, and consumes less energy compared to extracting metals from virgin sources. As the demand for battery recycling continues to escalate, ongoing research and innovation in ammonium persulfate-based technologies are anticipated to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of these processes. This trend is shaping a more sustainable future for battery recycling, solidifying ammonium persulfate's role as a vital component in the global persulfates market. The market is projected to exhibit strong growth during the forecast period, as industries and governments worldwide prioritize sustainable practices and environmental conservation.

Persulfates, specifically sodium, potassium, and ammonium persulfates, are widely used in various industries due to their strong oxidizing properties. In synthetic rubber and latex production, persulfates play a key role in polymerization. They are also used in the manufacture of acrylics, neoprene, polyvinyl chlorides, polystyrenes, and latex polymers for coatings, paints, carpet backing, and advanced oxidation processes. Persulfates find applications in electronics industry for printed circuit boards and in environmental remediation for treating contaminants like halogenated olefins, perfluorinated substances, phenols, and pharmaceutical drugs. Persulfates are used in water treatment, inorganics production, and as etchants in industrial processes for metals like zinc, nickel, and titanium alloys. Additionally, they are used in enhanced oil recovery, dispersants, hair dyes, and electronic manufacturing. However, handling persulfates requires caution as they are hazardous substances.

Market Challenges

The persulfates market faces challenges due to health risks associated with persulfate exposure. Acute exposure can cause skin and eye irritation, burns, and respiratory issues. Chronic exposure may lead to skin allergies and asthma-like symptoms. These health concerns necessitate stringent safety measures and protective equipment. Regulatory scrutiny and safety protocols are crucial to mitigate risks and ensure workforce safety. Companies must invest in comprehensive training and gear to address these health issues, maintaining market growth and protecting worker well-being.

The Persulfates market encompasses a wide range of applications, from industrial processes to consumer goods. Sulfuric acid and ammonium persulfates are commonly used as oxidizers and free radical generators in various industries, including semiconductors for etching copper, emulsion polymerization for producing acrylic monomers, and denim desizing. Persulfates are also used as de-inking agents, re-pulping aids, and in molecular biology and biochemistry for creating Polyacrylamide gels. In the consumer sector, they serve as detergent components, bleaching agents, hair cosmetics, and cleaning agents. Persulfates are essential in mining for ore flotation, concrete formulations, polymeric coatings, graphite filaments, adhesives, and even in photography and plastic production. However, challenges such as the presence of pollutants and the need for safe handling require continuous research and development. Key players in the market include United Initiators, Ammonium Persulfate, and Potassium Persulfate, providing chain initiators and other persulfate-based products for diverse industries.

Segment Overview

This persulfates market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Polymers

1.2 Electronics

1.3 Pulp paper and textile

1.4 Others Type 2.1 Ammonium

2.2 Sodium

2.3 Potassium Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Polymers- Persulfates play a vital role in the polymer industry as they initiate the polymerization of various monomers, including acrylics, vinyl monomers, and styrenics. These initiators are favored for their rapid initiation kinetics, thermal stability, and compatibility with a broad spectrum of monomers. Potassium persulfate is extensively used in the production of architectural coating emulsions and manufacturing of adhesives and sealants. In the textile industry, it is used for producing acrylic fibers known for their durability, softness, and resistance to wrinkles and shrinkage. Ammonium persulfate is used in the emulsion or solution polymerization of acrylic monomers, vinyl acetate, and vinyl chloride, and acts as an emulsifier in the co-polymerization of styrene, acrylonitrile, and butadiene. Leading producers of specialty initiators and oxidizing agents like United Initiators and Ak-Kim Kimya supply high-quality persulfates for various industries. Chinese manufacturer Hebei Yatai Electrochemistry focuses on producing effective and consistent persulfate initiators for polymerization in plastics, coatings, and textile industries. The versatility of persulfates in generating radicals under different temperatures and pH levels makes them indispensable in numerous polymerization processes. The increasing use of persulfates in the polymer industry will continue to drive the growth of the global persulfates market due to their importance in creating high-quality polymers.

Research Analysis

The Persulfates market encompasses the global trade of persulfates, a type of inorganic salt that acts as both oxidizers and free radical generators. Persulfates play a significant role in various industries, including polymerization in synthetic rubber, latex, and various polymers such as acrylics, neoprene, polyvinyl chlorides, and polystyrenes. In the electronics industry, sodium persulfate is used as a microetchant for printed circuit boards. Persulfates also find applications in industrial processes, coatings, paints, and as a cleaning agent and etchant in various applications. Additionally, persulfates are used in the semiconductor industry as oxidizers and in skincare and hair care products for their cleansing and bleaching properties. The Persulfates market is expected to grow due to the increasing demand for persulfates in various end-use industries.

Market Research Overview

Persulfates are a type of inorganic salts that contain the persulfate anion, SO52-4. They are widely used in various industries due to their strong oxidizing properties. Persulfates play a significant role in polymerization processes, particularly in the production of synthetic rubber, latex, and various polymers such as polyvinyl chlorides, polystyrenes, and neoprene. In electronics, they are used as etchants in the production of printed circuit boards and semiconductors. Persulfates are also used in advanced oxidation processes for environmental remediation, including the removal of contaminants like halogenated olefins, perfluorinated substances, phenols, and pharmaceutical drugs from water and soil. They are used in water treatment for industrial processes and in the production of detergents and bleaching agents. Persulfates are also used in various industries such as textile, paper, pulp, and plastic manufacturing. They are used as dispersants in toner formulations for ink jetting and in the production of microetchants for zinc, nickel, and titanium alloys. In addition, they are used in enhanced oil recovery, cosmetics, hair dyes, and electrolyzing processes. Persulfates are available in various forms, including sodium, potassium, ammonium, and potassium bisulfate. They are used in aqueous solutions and can be used in cold solutions for certain applications. Persulfates are hazardous substances and require careful handling and disposal. They are used in various industries, including concrete formulations, polymeric coatings, graphite filaments, and molecular biology and biochemistry research.

