Peru Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2023-2028: Coverage of 9 Existing Facilities, 3 Upcoming facilities and 4 Cities

News provided by

Research and Markets

15 Nov, 2023, 18:30 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Peru Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Peru data center market is expected to reach a value of $200.5 million by 2028 from $105.5 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 11.30%

This report conducts an in-depth analysis of the Peru data center market share, providing a comprehensive examination of both existing and upcoming facilities, along with investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It also covers market sizing and investment estimations for various market segments.

The Peru data center market currently encompasses nine operational colocation facilities, with a notable emphasis on adhering to Tier III standards. For example, the Surco Data Center facility by Gtd Peru is constructed in compliance with Tier III Uptime standards.

This report offers a thorough and informative overview of the Peru colocation market, offering insights into its size, investment opportunities, and revenue potential. It evaluates data center investments from colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators, providing details on both the investment amount and power capacity in megawatts (MW).

Additionally, the report provides a detailed analysis of the present data center landscape in Peru, delivering industry insights and projections concerning market size in the foreseeable future. It also furnishes a snapshot of the existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities within the country, serving as valuable information for stakeholders and investors interested in the Peruvian data center market

Peru Data Center Insights

  • Gtd Peru is among the top and largest data center operators in the country.
  • Equinix is among the global colocation operators in the country that currently has its LM1 Lima facility in the Surco region of the city and has plans for further expansions across different parts of Peru.
  • The Peru data center market is also witnessing significant improvements in submarine and inland connectivity. For example, the South America-1 (SAm-1) is the biggest one spread across 25,000 km, with Telxius as its owner. It has landing points in several regions in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Guatemala, Argentina, and the United States.
  • Significant deployment and adoption of 5G services, along with the development of smart cities in Peru, will fuel data traffic and further grow the demand for more data centers in the country.
  • Some key colocation investors in the Peru data center market in 2022 are Equinix, Gtd Peru, Claro, Nabiax, and Cirion Technologies.
  • Equinix, one of the world's largest data center operators, has acquired Entel Peru's data center facility.
  • Cirion Technologies took over Lumen Technologies' Latin American business operations and completed its re-branding.
  • The data center with the highest power capacity is Nabiax's Lince facility, which has a total power capacity of 1.2 MW.

REPORT COVERAGE:

  • Facilities Covered (Existing): 09
  • Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 03
  • Coverage: 4 Cities
  • Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)
  • Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
  • Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028)
  • Retail Colocation Revenue (2022-2028)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

IT Infrastructure Providers

  • Arista Networks
  • Broadcom
  • Cisco Systems
  • Dell Technologies
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise
  • Huawei Technologies
  • IBM
  • Juniper Networks
  • NetApp
  • Oracle
  • SuperMicro

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

  • Fluor Corporation
  • HDOS
  • PQC

Support Infrastructure Providers

  • 3M
  • Assa Abloy
  • ABB
  • Alfa Laval
  • Axis Communication
  • Bosch Safety and Security System
  • Caterpillar
  • Cummins
  • Daikin Applied
  • Delta Electronics
  • Eaton
  • Generac Power Systems
  • HiRef
  • Honeywell
  • Johnson Controls
  • Legrand
  • Mitsubishi Electric
  • Panduit
  • Ritta
  • Schneider Electric
  • Siemens
  • STULZ
  • Vertiv Group

Data Center Investors

  • Claro
  • Nabiax
  • Gtd Peru
  • Cirion Technologies

The segmentation includes:

IT Infrastructure

  • Servers
  • Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

  • UPS Systems
  • Generators
  • Switches & Switchgears
  • PDUs
  • Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

  • Cooling Systems
  • Rack Cabinets
  • Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

  • CRAC and CRAH
  • Chillers
  • Cooling Towers, Condensers and Dry Coolers
  • Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
  • Other Cooling Units

General Construction

  • Core & Shell Development
  • Installation & commissioning Services
  • Building & Engineering Design
  • Fire Detection & Suppression Systems
  • Physical Security
  • Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

  • Tier I & Tier II
  • Tier III
  • Tier IV

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pdi32e

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Photo Printing Market Report 2023-2028, Featuring Profiles of Shutterfly, Cimpress, Photobox, Digitalab Circle Graphics, Fujifilm and More

Global Photo Printing Market Report 2023-2028, Featuring Profiles of Shutterfly, Cimpress, Photobox, Digitalab Circle Graphics, Fujifilm and More

The "Global Photo Printing Market: Insights and Forecast (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. One of the major...
2023 Insights on Asian OEMs' Over-the-Air Update (FOTA/SOTA) Strategies: How Market Players are Looking to Enhance their OTA Capabilities to Gain a Competitive Edge

2023 Insights on Asian OEMs' Over-the-Air Update (FOTA/SOTA) Strategies: How Market Players are Looking to Enhance their OTA Capabilities to Gain a Competitive Edge

The "Insights on Asian OEMs' Over-the-Air Update (FOTA/SOTA) Strategies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This research...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Data Analytics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.