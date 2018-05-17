Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (the "Company") Announces Expiration and Results of its Cash Tender Offers

The Company has accepted for payment all the Notes validly tendered prior to the Expiration Time pursuant to the Tender Offers. On or about May 21, 2018, such tendering noteholders will receive the purchase price in the amount of U.S.$1,066.75 per U.S.$1,000 principal amount of 2019 Notes tendered and accepted for purchase, U.S.$1,074.00 per U.S.$1,000 principal amount of 2020 Notes tendered and accepted for purchase, and U.S.$1,295.00 per U.S.$1,000 principal amount of 2037 Notes tendered and accepted for purchase, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but not including, the payment date.

The Company and its wholly-owned subsidiary Majapahit Holding B.V. will arrange for cancellation of all Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase following purchase by the Company, and any Notes not validly tendered will remain outstanding and accrue interest in accordance with their terms. Following the cancellation of validly tendered Notes, U.S.$146,441,000 of the 2019 Notes, U.S.$337,636,000 of the 2020 Notes and U.S.$286,201,000 of the 2037 Notes will remain outstanding based on the above results.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara:

The Company is Indonesia's state-owned electric utility company and is wholly-owned by the Government of the Republic of Indonesia, which is represented by the Ministry of State-Owned Enterprises.

The Company provides most of the public electricity and electricity infrastructure in Indonesia, including construction of power plants, power generation, transmission, distribution and retail sales of electricity. It is the largest electricity producer in Indonesia, and as of December 31, 2017 had a power generation capacity of approximately 42,656 MW (excluding power generation capacities of independent power producers ("IPPs") with which it has entered into power purchase agreements and energy sales contracts) that accounted for over 76% of the total installed generation capacity in Indonesia of 55,926 MW and served approximately 68.1 million customers.

Majapahit Holding B.V., the issuer of the 2019 Notes, 2020 Notes and 2037 Notes, was incorporated as a private company with limited liability under the laws of the Netherlands and has its corporate seat in Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains both historical and forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but only predictions and generally can be identified by use of statements that include phrases such as "will," "may," "should," "continue," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "plan," "appear," "project," "estimate," "intend," or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe our objectives, plans or goals also are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly these forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events might or might not occur. We cannot assure you that projected results or events will be achieved.

