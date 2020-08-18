Peruvian Connection's Premier Bedding Line Now Available To Purchase In Stores And Online

Aside from a passion for apparel, Hurlbut has always had an obsession with old textiles. Her house is filled with antique rugs, tapestries and quilts, and examples from her extensive collection of Andean weavings are graphically displayed on the walls.

When Peruvian Connection ventured into brick and mortar retail in 2008, Hurlbut personally sourced every detail of each of the brand's 7 stores. Her mission was to create an authentic context for the brand's artisan-made apparel collections. Details incorporated into the store interiors included 19th century Peruvian photographs, smoke-stained Victorian wallpaper, vintage cash wraps, and of course, Andean textiles— all reminiscent of the way Hurlbut's own home has evolved over the years.

A launch into lifestyle seemed a natural extension that was further amplified when Hurlbut began looking into the brand's extraordinary archive of original prints. Prints developed over the years for the apparel collections form the basis of the premier bedding collection.

"For years I've daydreamed about a Peruvian Connection home collection. Although I personally gravitate towards tonal, quieter prints for apparel, when it comes to living with a textile, the richer the better. Since many of our original prints lend themselves beautifully to home textiles like bedding, tablecloths and napkins—not to mention wallpaper, gift wrap and paper goods—it seemed like an obvious extension for the brand," said Hurlbut.

The 15-piece bedding collection, now available for purchase in Peruvian Connection's U.S. based stores and online, includes two mixed print sets of cotton sateen sheets and duvets, woven and knit alpaca throws and pillows, printed velvet pillows, a matelassé cotton coverlet with shams.

About Peruvian Connection

Since 1976, Peruvian Connection has made ethnographic textiles the point of reference for its artisan-made collections. In addition to the label's signature alpaca and pima cotton knitwear, it offers a range of superbly tailored outerwear, romantic print dresses, unique basics, handcrafted accessories and now home, all designed by and made exclusively for Peruvian Connection. Peruvian Connection has grown into an internationally renowned online, catalog and retail store brand for luxury Peruvian textiles, featuring five collections of artisan-made garments each year. The brand has 6 stores in the U.S. in New York, Aspen, Chicago, Santa Fe, Kansas City and Washington, DC and a store in London.

