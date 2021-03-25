Peruvian exports to the US grew during 2020, reaching $6.3 billion!

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The long and strategic trade partnership between Peru and the United States is strong, successfully surviving the Covid-19 pandemic, with sectors like agriculture, seafood, chemicals growing, and products including gold and silver regaining momentum. As a global trend, textile exports experienced some declines, as did hydrocarbons. For 2021, projections are excellent for sustainable growth between the two nations, with the free trade agreement that Peru maintains with the US always an aid. (LINK "Full article")

Of the $6.3 bn Peru exported to the US during 2020, $2.8 bn were agricultural products, including a variety of fresh fruits such as blueberries, grapes, asparagus and mango, to name a few. Peru is one of the first countries in the southern hemisphere to send its winter supply of food to the US. The importance being when many parts of the US were covered in snow, Peru came to the rescue by providing US supermarkets with offerings of fresh fruits and vegetables for their clients.

Specialty coffees and fine cacao products are notable exports. Native "superfoods Peru" products should be highlighted, particularly quinoa and maca. incredibly flavorful ginger and onions, Amazon or Brazilian nuts, organic bananas and ready-to-eat presentations of artichokes and mouthwatering peppers represent just some of the diversity Peru offers.

Seafood is also an important export category from Peru, with $250 million sent to the US last year, counting mahi-mahi, Peruvian scallops, shrimp, squid, anchovies as a few examples.

The textile sector reached $552 million in exports to the US. Among the globally recognized brands that manufacture in Peru are Vineyard Vines, Lululemon, Lands' End, Bombas, Ralph Lauren, Tory Burch, and Lunya. Peru specializes in quality knitted Pima cotton garments, satisfying the current Covid "stay at home" and comfort fashion, while also well versed in the growing want for performance apparel. And Alpaca del Perú sweaters, capes and ponchos for winter.

Gold and silver exports grew to $1.4 bn and $60 million, respectively, with numerous other metal products contributing to the total. Phosphates accounted for $193 million and chemicals for $140 million.

Trade Commission of Peru / PROMPERU - LA

We promote business between Peru and the Western US.

Contact: (310) 496 7411 or [email protected]

SOURCE Trade Commission of Peru in LA