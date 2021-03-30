Peruvian Football Federation launches new official data strategy in partnership with Genius Sports Group

NEW YORK, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Peruvian Football Federation (FPF), the national governing body of the sport, has selected Genius Sports Group for an exclusive, long-term partnership to transform how it captures, manages and distributes its official data.

Across all Liga 1, Liga 2, Copa Bicentenario, Copa Peru and Torneo de Reservas matches, Genius Sports Group has agreed to provide its suite of technology products to power an enhanced fan experience, delivering a new level of data-driven content before, during and after every match.

Soccer LiveStats, one of the leading data collection systems across the sport, will capture advanced live insights including shot locations, VAR referrals and possession. Official data from FPF competitions will power a suite of new fan engagement solutions including live MatchCenters, Widgets and an automated Social Media Publisher service.

As part of this new partnership, the FPF has assigned Genius Sports Group the exclusive rights to commercialize its official data in select markets in the US and worldwide. This distribution network will help to expand the FPF's reach and global audience, following the recent launch of its 2021 season.

Benjamin Romero, Marketing and Commercial Manager of the Peruvian Football Federation, said: "For the FPF and the Professional Football League, modernization and professionalizing the industry are essential pillars of our institutional planning. Taking into account the importance of data today for sports and administrative management, we are very pleased for this step forward alongside Genius, a world leader in this matter."

Percy Wilman, Special Counsel, Latam at Genius Sports Group, said: "In the last two years, we've taken significant strides to establish ourselves as one of the leading technology partners to Latam soccer. Our live data solutions are now supporting the premier competitions in Peru, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Costa Rica and more.

"We're thrilled to be working in partnership with the FPF, helping them to connect with their audience across multiple platforms."

About Genius Sports Group

Genius Sports Group is the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. We are a global leader in digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, empowering sports to capture, manage and distribute their live data and video, driving their digital transformation and enhancing their relationships with fans.

We are the trusted partner to over 500 sports organizations globally, including many of the world's largest leagues and federations such as the NBA, MLB, Premier League, FIBA, NCAA and PGA TOUR.

Genius Sports Group is uniquely placed through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. We are more than just a technology company, we build long-term relationships with sports at all levels, helping them to control and maximize the value of their content while providing technical expertise and round-the-clock support.

