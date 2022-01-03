Pervez Pir Promoted to President of Retail for Vintners Distributors

"I am honored and excited to assist Vintners and Loop in furthering the vision and mission of the companies through the communities we serve," said Pervez Pir. "With almost a decade of experience at brands, I feel as though I have attained the skills and knowledge necessary to lead the company into one of the premier destinations in the convenience store category."

As a highly accomplished Business Executive, Pir has operations experience running a $1 billion, 804 store Division and achieving consistent annual increases in sales and profits. As an expert in retail operations and supply chain management, Pir works to utilize his leadership skills while managing the creative process, motivating and empowering team members, and augmenting strategic plans.

"Pervez is a talented leader who knows the business and has been integral to our growth," said Vintners and Loop CEO Varish Goyal. "Our Operations group is critical in delivering quality, consistency, and retail success as we grow. We have exceptional teams of highly-skilled professionals, and under Pervez's leadership, our future is very bright."

Prior to working at Loop Neighborhood Marketplace, Pir worked as the Executive Vice President for Famima USA and the Director of Marketing/Merchandising for Pacific Convenience & Fuels.

For more information, or to find a location near you, please visit https://www.auenergy.net and www.loopneighborhood.com .

ABOUT VINTNERS DISTRIBUTORS

Nick Goyal, working in San Francisco as a mechanical engineer at the time, broke ground in the fueling industry by way of a single Arco station in Oakland, CA in 1978. Goyal grew within the Arco franchise for several years before working with Shell Oil during the mid-1980s. Goyal grew as a lessee dealer and contract operator for Shell Oil until 1995 when he built his first fuel station in Southern California, which began Vintners Distributors. Between 1995 and 2007, Vintners built a fleet of over 25 locations. While our customer service and image have won multiple awards, our company is founded on our vast experience building and remodeling fueling stations.

ABOUT LOOP NEIGHBORHOOD

With 48 stores across Northern California and Southern California, Loop redefines the convenience store experience by offering exceptional items, quality customer service and an overall pleasant experience. Partnering with the same suppliers and vendors from popular grocery stores, the goods offered at each store are fresh, healthy and satisfying. Loop Marketplace is proud to support active and healthy lifestyles by carrying organic, natural and gluten-free products. Aside from just fresher products, Loop also offers items more specifically targeted to female and millennial customers. Additionally, each location offers seating areas equipped with Wi-Fi to further enhance the experience. For more information, please visit http://www.loopneighborhood.com/.

Media contact:

Matt Kovacs

[email protected]

310-395-5050

SOURCE Vintners Distributors