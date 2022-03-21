Pervious Pavement Market Size To Grow By USD 6.72 Billion | Driven By Increasing Construction Activities Globally | Technavio

The 120-page report with TOC segments the pervious pavement market by material (pervious asphalt, pervious concrete surfaces, block and concrete modular pavers, and grid pavers) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market is driven by increasing construction activities globally. In addition, the application of pervious concrete in designing pervious road pavement is anticipated to boost the growth of the pervious pavement market.

The improvements in economic conditions have increased the per capita income of consumers, especially in developing countries such as China, India, and South Africa. This has increased consumer spending on property purchase, which has also increased the number of first-time property buyers. Also, the rising disposable incomes of consumers have increased the spending on traveling and other leisure activities, which has created the demand for commercial properties such as shopping complexes, pubs, and restaurants. Such factors have fueled the growth of the global construction industry, which, in turn, has subsequently boosted the demand for pervious pavement.

Major Pervious Pavement Market Companies:

The global pervious pavement market is fragmented with the presence of several vendors. During the forecast period, many new players are expected to enter the market and intensify the competition among vendors. Technavio identifies the following vendors as dominant players in the market.

Balfour Beatty Plc

BASF SE

Boral Ltd.

CEMEX SAB de CV

Chaney Enterprise LP

CRH Plc

LafargeHolcim Ltd.

Raffin Construction Co.

Sika AG

UltraTech Cement Ltd.

Get highlights on the product launched by dominant players and other major factors influencing the growth of the market.

Download a Free Sample Report Now!

Pervious Pavement Market Material Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2021-2026)

Pervious asphalt - size and forecast 2021-2026

Pervious concrete surfaces - size and forecast 2021-2026

Block and concrete modular pavers - size and forecast 2021-2026

Grid pavers - size and forecast 2021-2026

The pervious asphalt segment generates maximum revenue in the market. The increasing use of pervious asphalt in parking lots has been driving the growth of the segment. Also, the quick groundwater absorption properties of pervious asphalt pavement will be contributing to the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Pervious Pavement Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe generated maximum revenue in the market in 2020. The region currently holds 40% of the global market share and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The high economic improvement in countries such as Germany and Italy has been crucial in driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the increasing demand for modern and sustainable construction materials in the construction industry will be contributing to the growth of the pervious payment market in Europe.

Germany and Belgium are the key markets for pervious pavement in Europe. Countries such as the US, Canada, and China are also expected to emerge as major markets for pervious pavement during the forecast period.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report to know more

Related Reports:

Drywall and Gypsum Board Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Hardwood Flooring Market in North America by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Pervious Pavement Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.7% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 6.72 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.11 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 40% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and Belgium Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Balfour Beatty Plc, BASF SE, Boral Ltd., CEMEX SAB de CV, Chaney Enterprise LP, CRH Plc, LafargeHolcim Ltd., Raffin Construction Co., Sika AG, and UltraTech Cement Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Material



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Material

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Material - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Material - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Material

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Material



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Material

5.3 Pervious asphalt - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Pervious asphalt - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Pervious asphalt - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Pervious asphalt - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Pervious asphalt - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Pervious concrete surfaces - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Pervious concrete surfaces - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Pervious concrete surfaces - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Pervious concrete surfaces - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Pervious concrete surfaces - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Block and concrete modular pavers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Block and concrete modular pavers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Block and concrete modular pavers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Block and concrete modular pavers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Block and concrete modular pavers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Grid pavers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Grid pavers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Grid pavers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Grid pavers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Grid pavers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Material

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Material ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Belgium - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Belgium - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Belgium - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Belgium - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Belgium - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Balfour Beatty Plc

Exhibit 97: Balfour Beatty Plc - Overview



Exhibit 98: Balfour Beatty Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Balfour Beatty Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Balfour Beatty Plc - Segment focus

10.4 BASF SE

Exhibit 101: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 102: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 103: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 104: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: BASF SE - Segment focus

10.5 Boral Ltd.

Exhibit 106: Boral Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Boral Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Boral Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 109: Boral Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Boral Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 CEMEX SAB de CV

Exhibit 111: CEMEX SAB de CV - Overview



Exhibit 112: CEMEX SAB de CV - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: CEMEX SAB de CV - Key offerings

10.7 Chaney Enterprise LP

Exhibit 114: Chaney Enterprise LP - Overview



Exhibit 115: Chaney Enterprise LP - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Chaney Enterprise LP - Key offerings

10.8 CRH Plc

Exhibit 117: CRH Plc - Overview



Exhibit 118: CRH Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 119: CRH Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: CRH Plc - Segment focus

10.9 LafargeHolcim Ltd.

Exhibit 121: LafargeHolcim Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 122: LafargeHolcim Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: LafargeHolcim Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 124: LafargeHolcim Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: LafargeHolcim Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 Raffin Construction Co.

Exhibit 126: Raffin Construction Co. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Raffin Construction Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Raffin Construction Co. - Key offerings

10.11 Sika AG

Exhibit 129: Sika AG - Overview



Exhibit 130: Sika AG - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Sika AG - Key news



Exhibit 132: Sika AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Sika AG - Segment focus

10.12 UltraTech Cement Ltd.

Exhibit 134: UltraTech Cement Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 135: UltraTech Cement Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: UltraTech Cement Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 137: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 138: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 139: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 140: Research methodology



Exhibit 141: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 142: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 143: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio