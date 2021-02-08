PESI is an Approved CE Provider of the NYSED Board of Psychology

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PESI announced they have been recognized by the New York State Education Department's State Board for Psychology as an approved provider of continuing education (CE) for licensed psychologists. Delivering training on the latest mental health treatment methods and strategies, PESI allows for New York Psychologists to complete their minimum of 36 Contact Hours, a requirement effective January 1, 2021, in efforts to keep their license in compliance with the New York State Education Department's State Board for Psychology.

Deana Cantley, Manager of Continuing Education, shared her excitement about being an approved provider, "We are so thrilled to be able to offer board approved continuing education programs to New York Psychologists. This approval allows us to further meet our mission of connecting knowledge with need."

PESI is a non-profit organization that has remained committed to creating superior continuing education programs for psychologist CE, social worker CE, educator CE, counselor CE, nurse CE and other professions.

Additionally, PESI, maintains a comprehensive course library that goes beyond traditional online lectures and arms the professional with tools and strategies they can implement the very next day. Trainings include step-by-step guidance on the latest interventions from industry-leading experts and researchers who share their practical techniques, skills, stories, and tips.

PESI's trainings are designed to be adaptable and convenient for professionals of all learning styles. PESI provides a variety of ways to satisfy state CE requirements including online courses, live and home study webinars, and hundreds of free resources and CE hours. Plus, PESI makes it easy to access your CE anywhere, anytime with the PESI Mobile app.

About PESI, Inc

Since 1979, PESI, Inc has been at the forefront in providing cutting-edge continuing education trainings for professionals. Today, PESI continues to revolutionize continuing education working alongside the world's leading experts to create seminars, conferences, online courses, and videos that empower both the professional and individual across the globe. We help mental health and healthcare clinicians throughout the world expand their knowledge through delivering innovative trainings that help them improve the outcomes of their clients' lives. PESI's hundreds of employees and speakers are dedicated to creating the highest quality of education products and seminars and continuing their mission of "Connecting Knowledge with Need."

