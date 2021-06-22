PESI Publishing to Release Lori Gottlieb's Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: The Workbook

When Maybe You Should Talk to Someone was released into the world, it became an instant New York Times bestseller and international phenomenon, with readers across the globe finding their truth in the powerful stories Lori Gottlieb shared from inside her therapy room. As millions highlighted and underlined page after page, a movement took shape and they asked for more: Can you take these lessons and create for us a guide as transformative as the book itself?

Lori decided to do just that. In this empowering, one-of-a-kind workbook, Lori offers a step-by-step process for becoming the author of your own life by giving it a thorough edit. This is the companion readers have been asking for: a revolutionary method for understanding which stories to keep and which to revise so that we can create our own personal masterpieces. It will leave you surprised, inspired, and most of all, liberated.

The workbook is available for preorder now on Amazon.

Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: The Workbook—A Toolkit for Editing Your Story and Changing Your Life is published by PESI Publishing.

ISBN: 9781683734352

Release: 11/09/2021

About the Author

Lori Gottlieb is a psychotherapist and New York Times bestselling author of Maybe You Should Talk to Someone, which has sold over one million copies and is currently being adapted as a television series. In addition to her clinical practice, she writes The Atlantic's weekly "Dear Therapist" advice column and is co-host of the popular "Dear Therapists" podcast produced by Katie Couric. She contributes regularly to The New York Times and many other publications, and her recent TED Talk was one of the Top 10 Most Watched of the Year. Learn more at LoriGottlieb.com or by following her on Twitter @LoriGottlieb1 and Instagram @lorigottlieb_author.

About PESI Publishing

PESI Publishing specializes in clinical books, workbooks, self-help books, card decks, and reference guides related to the fields of behavioral health and rehabilitation. Pesipublishing.com

