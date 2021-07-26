PESI to Host 2nd Annual Kids Summit

Summit registrants will earn up to 28+ CE hours and get the training to become a Certified Youth Mental Health Specialist (CYMHS).

Lynn Lyons, LICSW, an internationally recognized psychotherapist, author, and speaker said, "When anxious families come in to see me, they want to know what to do. They want strategies and they want to know how to break out of the patterns that are holding their families hostage. After the attending the Kids Summit, clinicians will walk into sessions with anxious families full of ideas and concrete tips. These families are going to be so activated and so inspired to get to work."

Panelists at the event include Carmen Jimenez-Pride, the creative mind behind the emotional literacy curriculum Focus on Feelings®; Ana Gómez, author of EMDR Therapy and Adjunct Approaches with Children; and keynote speaker Dan Siegel, coauthor of The Yes Brain: How to Cultivate Courage, Curiosity, and Resilience in Your Child.

Guidance and techniques provided will help those working with child and adolescent mental health and the biggest challenges facing mental health professionals today.

Mental health professionals can register for this transformative event at the 2nd Annual Kids Summit.

About Kids Summit

At the annual Kids Summit, we're dedicated to helping therapists and educators transform the lives of children, adolescents, and young adults (and their families!) struggling with a variety of mental health and learning disorders.

That's why our team is passionate about delivering the most up-to-date research-based education along with the highest standards of care to empower therapists and educators working to support their young clients' unique needs.

We do this by offering diverse sessions to sharpen your clinical skills, fill your therapy toolbox and deepen your understanding of mental health issues facing children, adolescents and young adults today and into the future!

Contact:

Meg Mickelson Graf, Business Manager

PESI, Inc.

715-855-8199

[email protected]

Related Links

https://www.pesi.com

https://kidssummit.com/

SOURCE PESI Inc

Related Links

https://www.pesi.com

