PESI to Host The Clinician's Suicide Prevention Summit

This live, free event takes place September 9-10, 2021 and will be the world's largest and most up-to-date training on this area of growing clinical concern.

The event will also provide up to 11 live CE hours for counselors, social workers, psychologists, marriage & family therapists, and other professionals.

Zach Taylor, Licensed Professional Counselor and host of the Suicide Prevention Summit said:

"It's far too common for therapists to shy away from working with suicidal people, or to quickly send them to the hospital when it's not necessary, which can make things worse. There's new evidence-based approaches proven to help people with suicidal thoughts in outpatient psychotherapy. This Summit is designed to introduce clinicians to the best tools and techniques from many of the world's top experts."

Speakers at the event include:

Thomas Joiner , PhD - world renowned suicide researcher and Director of the Joiner Lab at Florida State University

, PhD - world renowned suicide researcher and Director of the Joiner Lab at Kelly Posner , PhD - Professor of Psychiatry at Columbia University and Director of the Columbia Lighthouse Project

, PhD - Professor of Psychiatry at and Director of the Columbia Lighthouse Project Kathleen Chard , PhD - co-developer of Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)

, PhD - co-developer of Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT) Frank Anderson , MD - author of Transcending Trauma and lead trainer at the Internal Family Systems Institute

, MD - author of and lead trainer at the Internal Family Systems Institute Victor Armstrong , MSW - President-elect of the American Association of Suicidology

, MSW - President-elect of the American Association of Suicidology And many more!

This live, free CE event will change the way treatment professionals treat clients struggling with suicidality. There are no hidden fees. No obligations. Just the training, support, and encouragement.

Register for this transformative event at The Clinician's Suicide Prevention Summit.

About PESI, Inc.

PESI, Inc. is a nonprofit organization committed to creating superior continuing education programs for counselors , social workers , psychologists , nurses and other professions.

Designed to be adaptable and convenient for all learning styles, PESI trainings include online courses, live and home study webinars, and hundreds of free resources and CE hours. Plus, it's easy to access trainings using the PESI Mobile app.

