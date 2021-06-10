PESI's Offers Free CE Hours & Resources to Curb Nurse Suicide

The live virtual training taking place Thursday, June 17 from 10:00 – 11:30 AM CST will provide statistics about the risk of suicide among nurses, along with implementable strategies to overcome burnout and improve quality of life to nurses, nurse practitioners, clinical nurse specialists, nurse educators, and other healthcare professionals.

Renowned speaker Stephanie L. Bunch, RN, MSN, ANP-C, PMHNP-C, said, "The struggle of nurse suicide and burnout is real, and quite underplayed. Many nurses are struggling with mental health, but they're not talking about it. And if they do decide to share, they're reminded to 'practice self-care'—which is great—but many feel as though their struggles aren't being heard, and at this point self-care alone isn't enough.

As a result, nurses are quitting their jobs, they're struggling at home, they feel inadequate as a person both at work and outside of work making it feel like it's all too much sometimes. This short seminar is intended to reach out to the nurses feeling this way. And trust me – there are a lot of you!"

Those attending the free event will also get tools they can use to avoid compassion fatigue and find relief from the stresses of their emotionally demanding work.

Healthcare professionals can register for free at Preventing Nurse Suicide.

About PESI, Inc.

PESI is a non-profit organization committed to creating superior continuing education programs for nurse CE, counselor CE, social worker CE, psychologist CE and other professions.

Additionally, PESI maintains a comprehensive course library that goes beyond traditional online lectures and arms the professional with tools and strategies they can implement the very next day.

Designed to be adaptable and convenient for all learning styles, PESI trainings include online courses, live and home study webinars, and hundreds of free resources and CE hours. Plus, it's easy to access trainings, and satisfy state CE requirements, using the PESI app.

