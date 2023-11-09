Pessimism About Their Country is Employees' Pressing Concern, Says New meQ Workforce Well-being Survey

News provided by

meQuilibrium

09 Nov, 2023, 08:52 ET

US employees are 50% more concerned about their country than non-US employees

meQ survey identifies circles of fear, turnover triggers, and productivity killers

BOSTON, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pessimism about their country is at the core of workers' 'circles of fear', according to a new meQuilibrium (meQ) workforce well-being study which found that three-quarters (75.1%) of the 4,466 members surveyed reported feeling worse when they think about the state of their country. 

Continue Reading
Key turnover triggers are mental demands, money, and opportunity, according to meQuilibrium's Fall 2023 workplace well-being survey.
Key turnover triggers are mental demands, money, and opportunity, according to meQuilibrium's Fall 2023 workplace well-being survey.
meQuilibrium's 2023 workforce well-being survey found that stressors impacting employees include pessimism about their country (75.1%), money (45.8%), work (38.7%), and relationships (27.5%).
meQuilibrium's 2023 workforce well-being survey found that stressors impacting employees include pessimism about their country (75.1%), money (45.8%), work (38.7%), and relationships (27.5%).

There was a notable difference between US employees and non-US employees, with eight in ten (79.2%) meQ members in the US feeling worse when they think about the state of their country, compared to about half (55.1%) of their non-US counterparts. Half of all US-based workers (51.6%) expect the situation with their country to get worse over the coming months compared with a third (33.8%) of non-US members. 

Other stressors impacting employees include money (45.8%), work (38.7%), and relationships (27.5%). Technology and communications sectors were among the hardest hit by job stress, surging by 91% and 83% year over year, respectively. Another hard-hit group was Gen Z workers under 30, nearly half (48%) reported high job stress, compared with their older peers (32%).

"Uncertainty, pessimism and stress still loom large in the workplace," said Brad Smith, PhD, Chief Science Officer, meQ. "It's essential that employers have access to data that predict risks and identify trends to stay apprised of mounting vulnerabilities within employee populations. Armed with information about these 'circles of fear', HR can better provide needed support and encourage empathetic leadership."

Key Turnover Triggers: Mental Demands, Money, and Opportunity 

Retention challenges continue amid a tight labor market. Almost a quarter (23%) of younger workers report being highly likely to switch jobs in the next six months, compared to just 13% of older employees. Understanding the factors behind costly turnover is important in addressing it. Mental demands (34.6%), compensation (32.9%), and opportunity for growth (31.4%) were found to be the top turnover triggers. 

Another challenge facing employers is diminished productivity. The survey sheds light on the factors which drive and diminish productivity. Three clear productivity boosters emerged: autonomy, supportive coworkers, and trusted managers. The biggest productivity killer by far was interruptions, followed by events in the news, and non-work responsibilities like eldercare, family, and household chores.

Supportive Managers and Resilient Employees Hold the Key

No matter the challenge – turnover, diminished productivity, pessimism, or stress – resilience is the key to protecting employee well-being. Resilient employees consistently carry a more positive outlook and are consistently less likely to have a pessimistic outlook about their relationships (-78%), work situation (-57%), financial situation (-57%) and state of their country (-12%).

The study found that highly resilient individuals are substantially less likely to cite certain factors as churn risks, including: 

  • mental demands of the job (64% less likely),
  • compensation (40% less likely),
  • sense of purpose (54% less likely),
  • work-life balance with family responsibilities (67% less likely), and
  • long working hours (58% less likely).

In addition, the study identified manager support for mental well-being as among the strongest deterrents of turnover intent. Manager support slashes turnover risk in half, on average, by reducing susceptibility to key exit drivers like burnout and disconnection between work and life purpose.

"Managers have substantial influence on employee well-being," said Jan Bruce, CEO, and co-founder, meQ. "Proactive efforts to train supportive managers and build resilience could pay dividends in shoring up retention and improving productivity."

Methodology: meQuilibrium's Fall 2023 workplace well-being study examined changes in overall wellbeing among a sample of 4,466 meQuilibrium members who completed an online survey in August 2023.

Media Contact:
Beth Brody
[email protected]
908-295-0600

SOURCE meQuilibrium

Also from this source

meQuilibrium Presents Annual meQ Resilience Awards to JPMorganChase, Qualcomm, KBR, Paychex, Genentech US Roche, and Citizens

meQuilibrium Presents Annual meQ Resilience Awards to JPMorganChase, Qualcomm, KBR, Paychex, Genentech US Roche, and Citizens

meQuilibrium (meQ), the #1 digital solution for building workforce resilience, has announced the winners of its annual Resilience Awards, which honor ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Small Business Services

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.