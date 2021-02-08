Pessl Instruments FieldClimate software is now available to Davis Instruments customers

WEIZ, Austria, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pessl Instruments and Davis Instruments, two leading global manufacturers of weather stations, data collection hardware, and software for agriculture have partnered to integrate data from Davis Instruments WeatherLink cloud platform with Pessl Instruments FieldClimate software.

"No matter the innovation, cooperation, or other step in the development of the company, we always go for it with the most important goal in mind – how will the farmer benefit from it. Partnering up with Davis Instruments, and summing up almost 80+ years of experience in farming solutions, weather data, and analysis, will directly impact farmers, helping them ease the farming processes, save resources, avoid costly errors and earn the most out of their hard work. Pessl Instruments since the beginning has always strived to collaboration where it makes sense for all parties and where there is a clear win, win, win," explains Gottfried Pessl, CEO and Founder of Pessl Instruments.

FieldClimate is one of the first and largest web platforms specifically designed for collecting, analyzing, displaying agronomic, meteorological, soil, insect and tracking data. Available in multiple languages for tens of thousands of METOS weather station owners, it can now easily collect data from other weather stations and sensors also. The integration with WeatherLink data gives Davis customers access to the FieldClimate platform and Pessl's enhanced decision support tools.

"We are excited to offer Pessl FieldClimate software to the tens of thousands of farmers, on six continents, who trust Davis Instruments' VantagePro2 weather stations and EnviroMonitor farm data platform to collect critical weather and other sensor data from their farms. This collaboration provides our customers the choice to select the best combination of hardware and software wherever they farm," said Chris Sullivan, President of Davis Instruments.

About Pessl

For over 36 years, Pessl has been offering a complete range of wireless, solar-powered monitoring systems, that support all major communication standards, under the METOS® brand. The systems, along with the software - FieldClimate, are applicable in all climate zones, can be used in various industries, and for various purposes – from agriculture, to smart cities, research, meteorology, flood warning and more.

About Davis

Davis Instruments created the personal weather station industry nearly 40 years ago. Today, Davis Instruments is a leading global provider of accurate, durable, and affordable weather instruments and data services for homes, schools, government agencies, and farms.

