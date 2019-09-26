Pest Control Market to Reach a Market Size of $26.3 Billion by 2025 - KBV Research

NEW DELHI, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report Global Pest Control Market, published by KBV research, The Global Pest Control Market size is expected to reach $26.3 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 5.3% CAGR during the forecast period. The significance of controlling pests has resulted to the development of a multitude of insecticides that avoid losses in agriculture and disease spread. Toxicological observations based on acute and chronic consequences on exposure have disclosed that many classical insecticides are extremely toxic to non-target insect species, mammals, and humans.

The North America market dominated the Global Mechanical Based Pest Control Market by Region in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 4.1 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.5% during (2019 - 2025). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6% during (2019 - 2025). The increase in the popularity of pest control technologies can be linked to the rising scope of urban development in emerging markets and the advent of megacities hosting more than 15-20 million residents. The high population density and large middle-class population of these areas that adopt pest control services in the region, markets such as China and India are among the key markets targeted by pest control service providers and pesticide suppliers.

Access Full Report: https://www.kbvresearch.com/pest-control-market/

The Insects market dominated the Global Pest Control Market by Pest Type in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 4.8 % during the forecast period. The main cause of the rise in the insect population is climate changes and urbanization; the high-temperature ranges allow insects to proliferate. Some species are categorized as pests from distinct kinds of insects and are regulated using chemical, biological, and other mechanical means. Using chemicals is the mainstream technique to decrease losses caused by insects. The Termites market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.2% during (2019 - 2025).

The Commercial market dominated the Global Pest Control Market by Application in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 4.8 % during the forecast period. The Residential market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.9% during (2019 - 2025). The residential segment is expected to maintain a significant potential for pest control service providers, driven primarily by the middle-class population and increased buying power parity. Increase in population density, climate change, and growing financial activities can contribute to a lack of resources and facilities to mitigate or decrease pollution hazards.

"KBV Research has introduced Subscription Based Model which aims to offer market intelligence to its clients ensuring a convenient and economical approach."

To know more, visit: https://www.kbvresearch.com/subscription-model/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Ecolab, Inc., Truly Nolen of America, Inc., Rollins, Inc., BASF SE, FMC Corporation, Rentokil Initial PLC, PelGar International Ltd., Dodson Pest Control, Inc., ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc., and Bayer AG (Bayer Crop Science).

Global Pest Control Market Segmentation

By Type

Chemical Based

Mechanical Based

Biological Based and

Other Types

By Pest Type

Insects

Termites

Rodents and

Other Pests

By Application

Commercial

Residential

Agriculture

Industrial

Other Applications

By Geography

North America

US



Canada



Mexico



Rest of North America

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Russia



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Singapore



Malaysia



Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil



Argentina



UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Nigeria



Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

Ecolab, Inc.

Truly Nolen of America, Inc.

Rollins, Inc.

BASF SE

FMC Corporation

Rentokil Initial PLC

PelGar International Ltd.

Dodson Pest Control, Inc.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc.

Bayer AG (Bayer Crop Science)

Unique Offerings from KBV Research

Exhaustive coverage

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Other Reports:

About Us:

Knowledge Based Value Research is a global brand and consulting firm serving all kinds of business verticals, government and non-governmental organizations, and not-for-profit organizations. Our motto is to extend our services that will have a lasting impact on our clients who trust us with their business goals.

Mr. Alan D'Souza

KBV Research

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite 1407

New York, N.Y. 10001

United States (U.S)

Tel: +1(646)661-6066

Email: query@kbvresearch.com

SOURCE KBV Research