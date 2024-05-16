Pest Control Services Market size is set to grow by USD 8789.06 million from 2023-2027, increase in demand for insurance-based pest control services to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pest control services market size is estimated to grow by USD 8789.06 million from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 6.51% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pest Control Services Market 2023-2027

Forecast period 2023-2027 Base Year 2022 Historic Data 2017 - 2021 Segment Covered Application (General pest control and Termite control ), End-user (Residential and Commercial ), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled ABC Home and Commercial Services, Anticimex International AB, Aptive Environmental LLC, Arrow Exterminators Inc., Asante Co. Ltd., Cooks Pest Control Inc., Dodson Pest Control Inc., Dynamic Sanito Inc., Ecolab Inc., Green Pest Solutions, Lloyd Pest Control, Massey Services Inc., Pelsis Ltd., Rentokil Initial Plc, Rollins Inc., SANIX Inc., Seva Pest Management Service Pvt. Ltd., Tech Hygiene Pest Control Pvt. Ltd., The ServiceMaster Co. LLC, and Truly Nolen of America Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The pest control services market is undergoing digital transformation, prioritizing advanced prevention and protection methods. This trend is driven by the demand for eco-friendly, sustainable solutions due to new regulations and societal focus on sustainability. Digital pest control employs sensors, smartphones, mobile connectivity, cloud storage, apps, and data analytics to enhance effectiveness, response speed, insight, and productivity. Biocides, environment, toxicity, health issues, commercial segments, business hotels, restaurants, hospitals, schools, offices, plantations, crop protection, fungicides, herbicides, seed care treatments, farm management, seeds, pest control services, pesticide resistance, and technological advancements are integral to this evolution. Population growth, urbanization, pest-related health risks, crop yields, pest outbreaks, infestations, farmers, plant health, and pest life cycles are significant factors influencing market dynamics. Remote monitoring systems and smart traps are also crucial technological advancements in this sector.

Market Challenges

The pest control services market faces challenges due to the rising popularity of DIY pest control solutions. Easy access to self-use pest control products and instructional resources, primarily online, fuel this trend. Residential customers, a significant market segment, heavily favor DIY methods. Manufacturers sell these products through offline and online retailers, including Amazon. Technological advancements, such as remote monitoring systems and smart traps, offer alternatives to traditional pest control services. Population growth, urbanization, and pest-related health risks also contribute to market dynamics. Additionally, pest outbreaks, infestations, and the impact on farmers, plant health, and food quality are significant factors. Collaboration between pest control providers and other industries can help mitigate these challenges. Pest life cycles, cleanliness, hygiene, diseases, and economic impact are other critical aspects of the market.

Segment Overview

This pest control services market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 General pest control

1.2 Termite control End-user 2.1 Residential

2.2 Commercial Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 General pest control- The Pest Control Services Market can be segmented by application into various sectors, including Ants and Cockroaches control in both residential and commercial settings. Reptiles, though not typically considered pests, may also require specialized control methods in specific industries. The importance of Cleanliness and Hygiene in industries such as Hospitality, Food, and Technology necessitates rigorous pest management. Diseases transmitted by pests, like those carried by mosquitoes and ticks, further emphasize the need for effective pest control. Insecticides and Rodenticides are essential tools in the pest control industry, with mechanical control methods also playing a significant role. Industrialization and Construction have led to an increased demand for pest control services due to the creation of new structures and the subsequent potential for pest infestations. Awareness of health hazards and economic impact caused by pests has driven the market growth. Pesticide sales continue to rise as businesses invest in Biocides to minimize the use of harsh chemicals and reduce environmental toxicity. Health issues arising from pesticide exposure are a concern, leading to the development of safer alternatives. The Commercial segment includes Business hotels, Restaurants, Hospitals, Schools, Offices, Plantations, and Crop Protection. Fungicides, Herbicides, Seed care treatments, and Farm management are crucial components of the Pest Control Services Market in the Agriculture sector.

Research Analysis

The Pest Control Services Market encompasses the provision of solutions to manage various pests, including insects such as termites, bedbugs, ants, and cockroaches, as well as reptiles. Technological advancements have significantly impacted the industry, with the implementation of remote monitoring systems and smart traps becoming increasingly common. The population's growth and urbanization have led to an increase in pest-related health risks, necessitating the need for effective pest control solutions. In the agriculture sector, pest outbreaks and infestations continue to pose threats to plant health and crop yields. Collaboration between farmers and pest control service providers is crucial in ensuring food quality and maintaining cleanliness and hygiene. Pesticide resistance is a growing concern, necessitating the development of new and innovative insecticides to remain effective.

Market Research Overview

The Pest Control Services Market encompasses the provision of services to manage and eliminate pests, such as insects, rodents, and other vermin, from various sectors including residential, commercial, and agricultural. These services employ a range of techniques, including chemical pesticides, biological pest control, and integrated pest management. The market is driven by factors such as increasing urbanization, rising awareness of health risks associated with pests, and stringent regulations regarding pest control. Technological advancements, including the use of drones and automated pest control systems, are also transforming the industry. The market is segmented based on pest type, end-use sector, and geography.

