Pest control services market to grow at a CAGR of 6.16% from 2021 to 2026|Anticimex International AB, Aptive Environmental LLC, Arrow Exterminators Inc, and more to emerge as key players -Technavio

NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The pest control services market share is expected to increase by USD 7.81 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.16% according to Technavio. The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including Anticimex International AB, Aptive Environmental LLC, Arrow Exterminators Inc, Asante Co. Ltd., Dodson Pest Control Inc., Dynamic Sanito SEA Pte. Ltd, Ecolab Inc., Green Pest Solutions, Lifecycle Pest Control and Sanitization services, Lloyd Pest Control, Massey Services Inc., Pelsis Ltd., Rentokil Initial Plc, Rollins Inc., SANIX INC., SCOTTS PEST CONTROL, ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc., Seva Pest Management Service Pvt Ltd, TECHMO HYGIENE SAS, and University Termite and Pest Control Inc. Download a Sample Report Now!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pest Control Services Market

Pest Control Services Market Insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including Anticimex International AB, Aptive Environmental LLC, Arrow Exterminators Inc, Asante Co. Ltd., Dodson Pest Control Inc., Dynamic Sanito SEA Pte. Ltd, Ecolab Inc., Green Pest Solutions, Lifecycle Pest Control and Sanitization services, Lloyd Pest Control, Massey Services Inc., Pelsis Ltd., Rentokil Initial Plc, Rollins Inc., SANIX INC., SCOTTS PEST CONTROL, ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc., Seva Pest Management Service Pvt Ltd, TECHMO HYGIENE SAS, University Termite and Pest Control Inc and among others

: 15+, Including Anticimex International AB, Aptive Environmental LLC, Arrow Exterminators Inc, Asante Co. Ltd., Dodson Pest Control Inc., Dynamic Sanito SEA Pte. Ltd, Ecolab Inc., Green Pest Solutions, Lifecycle Pest Control and Sanitization services, Lloyd Pest Control, Massey Services Inc., Pelsis Ltd., Rentokil Initial Plc, Rollins Inc., SANIX INC., SCOTTS PEST CONTROL, ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc., Seva Pest Management Service Pvt Ltd, TECHMO HYGIENE SAS, University Termite and Pest Control Inc and among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Application (General pest control and Termite control), End-user (Residential and Commercial), and Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

To understand more about the pest control services market, request a sample report

Pest control services market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Key Drivers - The increase in demand for insurance-based pest control services is driving the growth of the market. Significant costs associated with pest control services are fueling many market players to pose insurance-based pest control services for residential customers and commercial customers. The rising accessibility of specialized insurance policies will allow customers to control their expenses and access a reliable service provider. For instance, Anticimex offers insurance related to pests, wood-boring insects, and dry rot. Furthermore, several countries in Europe are choosing pest control insurance. In addition, to capture this growing demand, market players such as Anticimex had made an agreement with the insurance company IF to provide insurance services in Denmark and Finland. Hence, the rise in the demand for insurance-based pest control services will boost the growth of the pest control services market during the forecast period

Leading Trend - Vendors engage in M&A to consolidate their positions in new markets. Nearly all major companies seek inorganic growth to diversify their services. Major market players and providers are investing heavily in the market through mergers and acquisitions (M&A). The entry of these players into emerging markets has increased awareness of the nature and quality of the services offered, thereby increasing demand for such vendors from new customers. For example, Rentokil initially acquired 42 pest control companies initially in 2018, adding local customers to his existing business. The company is focused on expanding its presence in the North American market. The company acquired 14 North American pest control companies in 2018. These acquisitions helped the company to grow by 9.5% in 2018. Another key vendor, Anticimex, acquired 34 companies in 2018. The rising number of acquisitions by key vendors is leading to pest control services market growth, with more acquisitions expected during the forecast period.

Significant Challenge - The increasing availability of DIY pest control products is hindering market growth. Owing to the easy availability of self-use pest control products the demand for DIY pest control products is rising. Furthermore, information and instructions on product use are easily available, particularly through online sources. Demand for do-it-yourself pest control products is growing among consumers, a particularly important revenue-contributing market segment. Several vendors of pest control products are selling their products through offline stores such as hypermarkets and supermarkets and through online retailers, including Amazon.com. The presence of a large number of organic DIY pest control products is also hindering the adoption of professional pest control services. Therefore, the rising accessibility of DIY pest control products is impacting the adoption of professional pest control services, which may impede the growth of the pest control services market during the forecast period.

Drivers, & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

The pest control services market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this pest control services market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the pest control services market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the pest control services market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the pest control services market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of pest control services market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The automated pest monitoring system market size for the agriculture sector is expected to increase by USD 103.2 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.28%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the global market segmentation by end-user (large-scale farms and small-scale farms) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The growing focus on reducing manual intervention in fields is notably driving the global market growth during the forecast period.

The cleaning services market size is expected to increase by USD 2.35 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.8%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the cleaning services market segmentation by end-user (commercial and residential) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). Rising health concerns at the workplace are one of the key factors driving the cleaning services market growth during the forecast period.

Pest Control Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.16% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 7.81 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.55 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Anticimex International AB, Aptive Environmental LLC, Arrow Exterminators Inc, Asante Co. Ltd., Dodson Pest Control Inc., Dynamic Sanito SEA Pte. Ltd, Ecolab Inc., Green Pest Solutions, Lifecycle Pest Control and Sanitization services, Lloyd Pest Control, Massey Services Inc., Pelsis Ltd., Rentokil Initial Plc, Rollins Inc., SANIX INC., SCOTTS PEST CONTROL, ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc., Seva Pest Management Service Pvt Ltd, TECHMO HYGIENE SAS, and University Termite and Pest Control Inc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 General pest control - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on General pest control - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on General pest control - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on General pest control - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on General pest control - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Termite control - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Termite control - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Termite control - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Termite control - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Termite control - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 51: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 52: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 54: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 96: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 97: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 98: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 99: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 100: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 101: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 102: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Anticimex International AB

Exhibit 103: Anticimex International AB - Overview



Exhibit 104: Anticimex International AB - Business segments



Exhibit 105: Anticimex International AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Anticimex International AB - Segment focus

11.4 Arrow Exterminators Inc

Exhibit 107: Arrow Exterminators Inc - Overview



Exhibit 108: Arrow Exterminators Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Arrow Exterminators Inc - Key offerings

11.5 Asante Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 110: Asante Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Asante Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Asante Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.6 Dodson Pest Control Inc.

Exhibit 113: Dodson Pest Control Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Dodson Pest Control Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Dodson Pest Control Inc. - Key offerings

11.7 Ecolab Inc.

Exhibit 116: Ecolab Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Ecolab Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Ecolab Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 119: Ecolab Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Ecolab Inc. - Segment focus

11.8 Massey Services Inc.

Exhibit 121: Massey Services Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Massey Services Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Massey Services Inc. - Key offerings

11.9 Rentokil Initial Plc

Exhibit 124: Rentokil Initial Plc - Overview



Exhibit 125: Rentokil Initial Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Rentokil Initial Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Rentokil Initial Plc - Segment focus

11.10 Rollins Inc.

Exhibit 128: Rollins Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Rollins Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Rollins Inc. - Key offerings

11.11 SANIX INC.

Exhibit 131: SANIX INC. - Overview



Exhibit 132: SANIX INC. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: SANIX INC. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: SANIX INC. - Segment focus

11.12 ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 135: ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 136: ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 139: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 140: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 141: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 142: Research methodology



Exhibit 143: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 144: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 145: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio